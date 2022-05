CHARLESTON, (WV) – First Lady Cathy Justice announced today that her office will be hosting a West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest in honor of the state’s 159th birthday. West Virginia residents are invited to create and submit an original cake recipe. One recipe will be chosen and designated the “official” West Virginia birthday cake, served every year on June 20th to celebrate our statehood. “This is just another way that we can celebrate West Virginia and the creative people that make their homes here,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “The Governor and I are so excited to see all of the wonderful...

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO