Displaying items by tag: athletics

Richmond County, NC

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago

Wingate Athletics receives $2 million gift from alum Smart for new facility

WINGATE — Wingate University Athletics announced Monday that it has received a $2 million gift from Andrew (’01) and Julie Smart that will significantly advance fundraising for a student-athlete training and development facility. The commitment represents nearly half of the total cost of the $4.3 million project and pushes this transformational facility toward reality.

Thursday, 08 October 2020 11:07

Star-studded Virtual Cash Bash at UNCP set for Oct. 13-17

PEMBROKE — Jennifer King, the first female African American assistant coach in the National Football League, as well as University of Houston head coach and Pembroke native Kelvin Sampson are among a host of stars scheduled to highlight the night when the UNC Pembroke athletics department holds its five-day virtual Cash Bash event, Oct. 13-17.

Thursday, 09 July 2020 22:43

Richmond Senior to use crowdfunding site for athletics

HAMLET — Richmond Senior High School’s athletic department will soon have a new revenue stream that branches out beyond the county line.

Friday, 31 May 2019 15:18

Richmond County Special Olympics convoy on the way to Raleigh

ROCKINGHAM — “They’re all in a car!” Special Olympics Coordinator Theressa Smith said Friday afternoon just before she, a group of athletes and coaches pulled out of the Richmond County Department of Social Services parking lot to head to Raleigh for the state games.

Friday, 11 January 2019 13:09

UNC-Chapel Hill athletics boosters want $98 million in bonds

RALEIGH — UNC-Chapel Hill’s largest athletic booster club asked a state agency to approve $98 million in bonds for renovations to the Dean Smith Center and Kenan Stadium and construction of multiple new sports facilities. Skeptical members of the state board controlling the debt said not so fast.

The Richmond Observer

Richmond softball lands 5 on All-Conference team

ROCKINGHAM — The Lady Raider softball program had five players named to the 2022 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team. Seniors Allyiah Swiney and Kenleigh Frye, juniors Quston Leviner and Makayla Parks, and sophomore Katie Way made this year’s postseason roster. It was Swiney’s third career selection (freshman, junior seasons),...
The Richmond Observer

Charlene T. Ratliff

CHARLOTTE — Charlene T. Ratliff, 50 of Charlotte, passed on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Weeping Willow AME Zion Church, 2220 Milton Road, Charlotte. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Richmond Observer

James Dalton Smith

BENNETTSVILLE — James “J.D.” Dalton Smith, 87, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at McLeod Medical Center, Cheraw. He was born Nov. 20, 1934, in Marlboro County, South Carolina, son of the late Hollis Samuel Smith Sr. and Lucille Chavis Smith. Mr. Smith...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
The Richmond Observer

Sherry Newton Fore

MARSTON — Sherry Newton Fore, 60, of Marston, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home. She was born Jan. 7, 1962 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Stephen and Barbara Ellen Hatcher Newton. She graduated from Richmond Senior High and the Richmond Community College nursing...
MARSTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

LeGrand Ingram

CROSS, S.C. — LeGrand Ingram, 67, of Cross, South Carolina, formerly of Richmond County, passed on Friday, May 13, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Waymon Chapel Faith Center, 1935 Osborne Road, Hamlet. Public viewing will be 1-5 p.m., Thursday, May...
CROSS, SC
The Richmond Observer

MOTORSPORTS AND MUSIC: Struggle Jennings to perform at Rockingham Speedway following rig, truck races in September

ROCKINGHAM — What started out as a single big rig race has turned into a fall festival, combining motorsports and music at Rockingham Speedway in September. Justin Jones, vice president of operations, announced Monday that the double race with rigs and trucks on Sept. 24 will also include a concert featuring country rapper Struggle Jennings and artist Brandon Hartt.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Judith Ann Cashion Shoffner

HAMLET — Judith Ann Cashion Shoffner, of Hamlet, North Carolina, passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 3. As a child, Judy spent much of her time outside near her rural home in what she and her friends called "Hootin’ Holler." Winters consisted of arrowhead hunting and forest roaming. Summers were marked by long days of swimming in James Lake.
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

Alliene Jordan Morrison

Alliene Jordan Morrison went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2022. She was born in Richmond County to Emmett and Molly Watkins Jordan. Alliene was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Molly Jordan; her siblings, Janie Inman, Suzie Blackburn, Carl Jordan and Bernie Jordan. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Donald Morrison Sr.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Willis J. Mason

ROCKINGHAM — Willis J. Mason, 41, of Rockingham, passed on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Poplar Spring Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Burial will follow in the Ashley Chapel AME Zion Church Cemetery, 309 Mizpah Road, Rockingham.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Tanya Sheilk Jennings

HAMLET — Tanya Sheilk Jennings, 46, of Hamlet, passed on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at St. Mary's Holiness Church, 178 Channie McManus Drive, Hamlet. Public viewing was Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Nelson Funeral Home, Rockingham. The...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Rev. Nathaniel Dixon Jr.

NEW YORK — The Rev. Nathaniel Dixon Jr., 72, of New York, New York, passed on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park Cemetery, 1717 E. Broad Ave., Rockingham.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Richmond Observer

NCDOR accepting applications for Phase 2 of Business Recovery Grant program

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Revenue continues to accept applications for Phase 2 of the Business Recovery Grant program. Since the application process opened on May 2, the Department has received more than 7,000 applications. BRG will issue a payment to an eligible North Carolina business that suffered an economic loss of at least 20 percent during the pandemic. The grant amount is a percentage of the economic loss demonstrated by the eligible business or $500,000, whichever is less. The application deadline is Wednesday, June 1.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Kierra Breanna Mackey

Miss Kierra Breanna Mackey, 27, passed on Friday, May 6, 2022. Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Leak Street Cultural Center, 1004 Leak St., Rockingham. Burial will follow in the Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
