Displaying items by tag: athletics

Wingate Athletics receives $2 million gift from alum Smart for new facility

WINGATE — Wingate University Athletics announced Monday that it has received a $2 million gift from Andrew (’01) and Julie Smart that will significantly advance fundraising for a student-athlete training and development facility. The commitment represents nearly half of the total cost of the $4.3 million project and pushes this transformational facility toward reality.

Thursday, 08 October 2020 11:07

Star-studded Virtual Cash Bash at UNCP set for Oct. 13-17

PEMBROKE — Jennifer King, the first female African American assistant coach in the National Football League, as well as University of Houston head coach and Pembroke native Kelvin Sampson are among a host of stars scheduled to highlight the night when the UNC Pembroke athletics department holds its five-day virtual Cash Bash event, Oct. 13-17.

Thursday, 09 July 2020 22:43

Richmond Senior to use crowdfunding site for athletics

HAMLET — Richmond Senior High School’s athletic department will soon have a new revenue stream that branches out beyond the county line.

Friday, 31 May 2019 15:18

Richmond County Special Olympics convoy on the way to Raleigh

ROCKINGHAM — “They’re all in a car!” Special Olympics Coordinator Theressa Smith said Friday afternoon just before she, a group of athletes and coaches pulled out of the Richmond County Department of Social Services parking lot to head to Raleigh for the state games.

Friday, 11 January 2019 13:09

UNC-Chapel Hill athletics boosters want $98 million in bonds

RALEIGH — UNC-Chapel Hill’s largest athletic booster club asked a state agency to approve $98 million in bonds for renovations to the Dean Smith Center and Kenan Stadium and construction of multiple new sports facilities. Skeptical members of the state board controlling the debt said not so fast.

