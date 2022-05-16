ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

Weber State head coach Randy Rahe retires after 16 seasons

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOR5L_0ffzXlQE00

Longtime Weber State men's basketball head coach Randy Rahe is retiring after 16 seasons in Ogden, the school announced Monday .

During his time on the bench, Rahe led the Wildcats to three NCAA Tournament appearances and won five Big Sky Conference titles. Last season, Weber State finished 21-12 and tied for third in the conference.

The 61-year-old went 316-191 as head coach, joining the Wildcats after two seasons as an assistant at the University of Utah. Rahe leaves as the Big Sky's all-time winningest coach.

"More than being the winningest coach in Weber State and Big Sky Conference history, Randy Rahe has exemplified running a program with integrity," said Weber State University President Dr. Brad Mortensen. "With Coach Rahe at the helm, we have always held our heads high. On behalf of the university, I sincerely want to thank Randy for being a model coach and the contributions he's made to Wildcat basketball and all of Weber State."

Assistant Eric Duft, who has been with Rahe during his tenure at Weber State, was promoted to head coach.

"We are excited for coach Duft to begin his tenure as the head coach at Weber State," said Weber State Director of Athletics Tim Crompton added. "His high character and passion for the game bode well for building the next phase of success and championships at Weber State."

Comments / 0

Related
kslsports.com

Weber State Introduces Eric Duft As Men’s Basketball Head Coach

SALT LAKE CITY – Weber State officially introduced Eric Duft as the next head coach of the Wildcats men’s basketball program. The Wildcats announced Duft, 49, as head coach following Randy Rahe’s retirement on May 16. Duft, a previous associate head coach under Rahe, was promoted and...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Hires Amber Whiting As Head Coach

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball has its new head coach in place for the Big 12 era. Amber Whiting will take over for Jeff Judkins, who announced his retirement after a 21-year run last April. Whiting comes to BYU from Burley High School in Idaho, where she led her program to a state championship in 2022.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Players Returning From Latter-day Saint Missions In 2022

PROVO, Utah – Returning missionaries are crucial to constructing BYU football rosters. Student-athletes that serve two-year missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have always been at the core of how BYU operates. Even though many programs around the nation claim what BYU does with missions...
PROVO, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
City
Ogden, UT
Local
Utah College Basketball
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Ogden, UT
Basketball
Ogden, UT
Sports
Ogden, UT
College Sports
Ogden, UT
College Basketball
kslsports.com

Utah Basketball Makes It Official With Wisconsin Transfer Ben Carlson

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball announced Thursday afternoon that Wisconsin transfer Ben Carlson is officially a Ute. Carlson becomes the fifth newcomer for the Runnin’ Utes along with Wilguens Exacte Jr, Keba Keita, Mike Saunders Jr, and Luka Tarlac. The 6-foot nine-inch power forward will add more welcomed size for the Utes in the 2022-23 season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Tony Finau Finishes Round One Of 2022 PGA Championship Under-Par

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Tony Finau went to the clubhouse following the opening round of the 2022 PGA Championship with a scorecard under-par. The 2022 PGA Championship is being played at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma from May 19-22. After his opening day at the...
TULSA, OK
ABC4

Strong winds usher in big changes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have changes on deck for the state as an organized cold front takes aim at Utah today.  The front will open the door for significantly cooler air to move into the state, so temperatures will run about 10 degrees cooler in northern Utah, but it won’t […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Rahe
gastronomicslc.com

New Murray food hall amongst latest food openings

It’s been a busy old month since the last roundup of new openings in Utah; if you’ve managed to snaffle your way through all twenty in the weeks since, well, in short order: what’s wrong with you? I salute you. Can I join you? Yes, yes, stop with the blathering, you’re here to unearth what’s next to eat. Here it is. Oh that burrito? You’ll need to keep reading to find out…
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

This structure will remain after the rest of the Utah State Prison is torn down

SALT LAKE CITY — In David Amott's eyes, the Utah State Prison chapel isn't just a church; it's a symbol of the Utah community and reformation. "It's about the people of Utah who donated the money to make sure that this building was constructed ... and how this wonderful synergy was created in the 1950s and early '60s to discuss this thing amongst the people on the inside of the prison and the people on the outside," said Amott, the executive director of Preservation Utah. "Together, they really made a space that will make a difference."
UTAH STATE
8newsnow.com

Allegiant announces new, nonstop route to Provo, Utah

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday it’s offering new nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Provo, Utah beginning Aug. 18. The Las Vegas-based air carrier is offering an introductory one-way fare of $29 if you book a flight by Thursday, May 19, and fly before Jan. 26, 2023.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#The University Of Utah#Big Sky Conference#Jeff Goodman#Wildcats#The Big Sky#Weber State University#Athletics Tim Crompton
ABC4

Utah’s own Top Gun pilot

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been nearly 40 years since the original Top Gun movie came out. For one Utah man though, it has nearly been the same amount of time since he served in the Top Gun program. The Top Gun program was created in 1969 as a way to reduce aviation deaths and […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Herald-Journal

Valley saying so long to Saddleback Mountain landmark

The eyes of Cache Valley residents often linger on the surrounding mountains, so nearly everyone has likely noticed the microwave reflectors on Saddleback Mountain just east of Logan, even if they’ve never known the purpose of the billboard-like structures. Or the lack of purpose, you might say, because the...
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: The mysterious death of Austin Lockey

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It was a typical Monday morning for Austin Lockey. By the end of the day, it wasn’t normal. He was found dead at his desk and his family is unsatisfied with the police investigation and is still seeking answers. “My brother Austin, he’s a former marine, served our country […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy