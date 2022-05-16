Weber State head coach Randy Rahe retires after 16 seasons

Longtime Weber State men's basketball head coach Randy Rahe is retiring after 16 seasons in Ogden, the school announced Monday .

During his time on the bench, Rahe led the Wildcats to three NCAA Tournament appearances and won five Big Sky Conference titles. Last season, Weber State finished 21-12 and tied for third in the conference.

The 61-year-old went 316-191 as head coach, joining the Wildcats after two seasons as an assistant at the University of Utah. Rahe leaves as the Big Sky's all-time winningest coach.

"More than being the winningest coach in Weber State and Big Sky Conference history, Randy Rahe has exemplified running a program with integrity," said Weber State University President Dr. Brad Mortensen. "With Coach Rahe at the helm, we have always held our heads high. On behalf of the university, I sincerely want to thank Randy for being a model coach and the contributions he's made to Wildcat basketball and all of Weber State."

Assistant Eric Duft, who has been with Rahe during his tenure at Weber State, was promoted to head coach.

"We are excited for coach Duft to begin his tenure as the head coach at Weber State," said Weber State Director of Athletics Tim Crompton added. "His high character and passion for the game bode well for building the next phase of success and championships at Weber State."