Displaying items by tag: alumnus

Wingate Athletics receives $2 million gift from alum Smart for new facility
WINGATE — Wingate University Athletics announced Monday that it has received a $2 million gift from Andrew (’01) and Julie Smart that will significantly advance fundraising for a student-athlete training and development facility. The commitment represents nearly half of the total cost of the $4.3 million project and pushes this transformational facility toward reality.
Friday, 13 May 2022 16:49
Wingate dedicates Crowder Welcome Center
WINGATE — More than a year after the opening of the Crowder Welcome Center, Wingate University dedicated the facility Thursday afternoon, honoring trustee and alum Bill Crowder, beloved retiree Cindy Jordan, as well as the families of C.C. Dickson, Frank Davis and Fulton Huntley and others who played important roles in the building’s history.
Friday, 25 March 2022 16:31
UNCP alumna Keyla Bell breaking barriers in law enforcement
PEMBROKE — With her recent promotion, Maj. Keyla Bell is the highest-ranking female in the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Tuesday, 10 March 2020 14:12
Alumnus, former basketball player honors late UNCP professor
PEMBROKE — Most college graduates can single out the one professor whose influence had a lasting impact long after the classroom.
