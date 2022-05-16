Displaying items by tag: alumnus

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

Wingate Athletics receives $2 million gift from alum Smart for new facility

WINGATE — Wingate University Athletics announced Monday that it has received a $2 million gift from Andrew (’01) and Julie Smart that will significantly advance fundraising for a student-athlete training and development facility. The commitment represents nearly half of the total cost of the $4.3 million project and pushes this transformational facility toward reality.

Friday, 13 May 2022 16:49

Wingate dedicates Crowder Welcome Center

WINGATE — More than a year after the opening of the Crowder Welcome Center, Wingate University dedicated the facility Thursday afternoon, honoring trustee and alum Bill Crowder, beloved retiree Cindy Jordan, as well as the families of C.C. Dickson, Frank Davis and Fulton Huntley and others who played important roles in the building’s history.

Friday, 25 March 2022 16:31

UNCP alumna Keyla Bell breaking barriers in law enforcement

PEMBROKE — With her recent promotion, Maj. Keyla Bell is the highest-ranking female in the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 14:12

Alumnus, former basketball player honors late UNCP professor

PEMBROKE — Most college graduates can single out the one professor whose influence had a lasting impact long after the classroom.

Lois Chappell Maske

ROCKINGHAM — Lois Chappell Maske, 83, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born Dec. 17, 1938 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late John P. and Juanita Hartis Chappell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death...
Sherry Newton Fore

MARSTON — Sherry Newton Fore, 60, of Marston, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home. She was born Jan. 7, 1962 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Stephen and Barbara Ellen Hatcher Newton. She graduated from Richmond Senior High and the Richmond Community College nursing...
LeGrand Ingram

CROSS, S.C. — LeGrand Ingram, 67, of Cross, South Carolina, formerly of Richmond County, passed on Friday, May 13, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Waymon Chapel Faith Center, 1935 Osborne Road, Hamlet. Public viewing will be 1-5 p.m., Thursday, May...
Richmond softball lands 5 on All-Conference team

ROCKINGHAM — The Lady Raider softball program had five players named to the 2022 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team. Seniors Allyiah Swiney and Kenleigh Frye, juniors Quston Leviner and Makayla Parks, and sophomore Katie Way made this year’s postseason roster. It was Swiney’s third career selection (freshman, junior seasons),...
James Dalton Smith

BENNETTSVILLE — James “J.D.” Dalton Smith, 87, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 at McLeod Medical Center, Cheraw. He was born Nov. 20, 1934, in Marlboro County, South Carolina, son of the late Hollis Samuel Smith Sr. and Lucille Chavis Smith. Mr. Smith...
Charlene T. Ratliff

CHARLOTTE — Charlene T. Ratliff, 50 of Charlotte, passed on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Weeping Willow AME Zion Church, 2220 Milton Road, Charlotte. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
MOTORSPORTS AND MUSIC: Struggle Jennings to perform at Rockingham Speedway following rig, truck races in September

ROCKINGHAM — What started out as a single big rig race has turned into a fall festival, combining motorsports and music at Rockingham Speedway in September. Justin Jones, vice president of operations, announced Monday that the double race with rigs and trucks on Sept. 24 will also include a concert featuring country rapper Struggle Jennings and artist Brandon Hartt.
Man charged for allegedly not finishing work on house south of Hamlet

ROCKINGHAM — A Hoke County man is accused of not finishing a job he was hired to do in southeastern Richmond County. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a resident filed a report on March 3 claiming that 41-year-old Jason Jermaine Lowery, of Wagram, had been paid $55,650 to perform work on a home on Dirt Road, off N.C. 38 near the South Carolina line.
Alliene Jordan Morrison

Alliene Jordan Morrison went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2022. She was born in Richmond County to Emmett and Molly Watkins Jordan. Alliene was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Molly Jordan; her siblings, Janie Inman, Suzie Blackburn, Carl Jordan and Bernie Jordan. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Donald Morrison Sr.
Dakota Raine Morse

ROCKINGHAM — Infant Dakota Raine Morse passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital. He was born April 20, 2022 in Moore County, a son of Cheyenne Morse and David Duncan. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2022 at Watson-King...
Tanya Sheilk Jennings

HAMLET — Tanya Sheilk Jennings, 46, of Hamlet, passed on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at St. Mary's Holiness Church, 178 Channie McManus Drive, Hamlet. Public viewing was Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Nelson Funeral Home, Rockingham. The...
Gulledge retains Richmond County sheriff's badge

ROCKINGHAM — Mark Gulledge will remain sheriff of Richmond County. Gulledge handily defeated challenger Nigel Bristow in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, according to preliminary results from the Richmond County Board of Elections. Early voting and absentee ballot results were promising, showing the incumbent leading by nearly 75%. After...
The Rev. Nathaniel Dixon Jr.

NEW YORK — The Rev. Nathaniel Dixon Jr., 72, of New York, New York, passed on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park Cemetery, 1717 E. Broad Ave., Rockingham.
