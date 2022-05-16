Displaying items by tag: training

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

 4 days ago

Wingate Athletics receives $2 million gift from alum Smart for new facility

WINGATE — Wingate University Athletics announced Monday that it has received a $2 million gift from Andrew (’01) and Julie Smart that will significantly advance fundraising for a student-athlete training and development facility. The commitment represents nearly half of the total cost of the $4.3 million project and pushes this transformational facility toward reality.

Monday, 16 May 2022 12:26

35 RichmondCC nursing graduates ready to enter the workforce

HAMLET — Richmond Community College held its 45th annual Associate Degree Nursing Pinning Ceremony on May 11 with 35 nursing students being recognized for completing the program.

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 13:27

State transportation official advocates for transportation workforce development programs

RALEIGH — A North Carolina transportation official recently told the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure that more federal funding is needed for workforce development, particularly in economically-disadvantaged communities.

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 12:51

Applications open for NC Rural Center Homegrown Leaders training program in Eastern North Carolina

RALEIGH — The application period for the NC Rural Center’s upcoming Homegrown Leaders training in Lumberton this June is now open for individuals who live and/or work in the following counties in Eastern North Carolina: Columbus, Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson, Scotland, Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender counties.The application closes on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 14:26

Lumber River Council of Governments’ Workforce Development Board announces CDL training grant opportunity

PEMBROKE — The Lumber River Council of Governments Workforce Development Board is pleased to announce an opportunity to help address the logistical challenges faced by our region’s employers through the provision of a new CDL training grant opportunity through the National Dislocated Worker program under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 19:12

ROCKINGHAM — Of the 461 calls responded to by the Rockingham Fire Department in 2021, 18.2% (84) were in the noon hour, according to the annual report presented to the City Council last week by Chief Harold Isler.

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 20:03

ROCKINGHAM — Violent crime in the city limits rose significantly in 2021 from the previous year, according to data provided in the Rockingham Police Department’s annual report.

Friday, 04 February 2022 18:29

Richmond County Schools looking to hire 25 bus drivers to combat shortage

HAMLET — Like many school districts in North Carolina, and across the country, Richmond County Schools is dealing with a shortage of bus drivers.

Monday, 10 January 2022 12:03

Industrial Mechanics grad lands new job, heads back to college for more training

HAMLET — Jerry Rose of Laurel Hill recently completed a short-term workforce training class at Richmond Community College that not only landed him a new job, but also got him back in college.

The Richmond Observer

Dale Wayne Whitley

ROCKINGHAM — Dale Wayne Whitley, 68, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022 at his home. He was born Oct. 7, 1953 in Richmond County, a son of William and Clementine Webb Whitley. Mr. Whitley was graduate of Rohanen High School and attended Richmond Technical College. Wayne worked...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

LeGrand Ingram

CROSS, S.C. — LeGrand Ingram, 67, of Cross, South Carolina, formerly of Richmond County, passed on Friday, May 13, 2022. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Waymon Chapel Faith Center, 1935 Osborne Road, Hamlet. Public viewing will be 1-5 p.m., Thursday, May...
CROSS, SC
The Richmond Observer

Sherry Newton Fore

MARSTON — Sherry Newton Fore, 60, of Marston, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home. She was born Jan. 7, 1962 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Stephen and Barbara Ellen Hatcher Newton. She graduated from Richmond Senior High and the Richmond Community College nursing...
MARSTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

Lois Chappell Maske

ROCKINGHAM — Lois Chappell Maske, 83, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born Dec. 17, 1938 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late John P. and Juanita Hartis Chappell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond softball lands 5 on All-Conference team

ROCKINGHAM — The Lady Raider softball program had five players named to the 2022 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team. Seniors Allyiah Swiney and Kenleigh Frye, juniors Quston Leviner and Makayla Parks, and sophomore Katie Way made this year’s postseason roster. It was Swiney’s third career selection (freshman, junior seasons),...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Gulledge retains Richmond County sheriff's badge

ROCKINGHAM — Mark Gulledge will remain sheriff of Richmond County. Gulledge handily defeated challenger Nigel Bristow in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, according to preliminary results from the Richmond County Board of Elections. Early voting and absentee ballot results were promising, showing the incumbent leading by nearly 75%. After...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Man charged for allegedly not finishing work on house south of Hamlet

ROCKINGHAM — A Hoke County man is accused of not finishing a job he was hired to do in southeastern Richmond County. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a resident filed a report on March 3 claiming that 41-year-old Jason Jermaine Lowery, of Wagram, had been paid $55,650 to perform work on a home on Dirt Road, off N.C. 38 near the South Carolina line.
The Richmond Observer

Judith Ann Cashion Shoffner

HAMLET — Judith Ann Cashion Shoffner, of Hamlet, North Carolina, passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 3. As a child, Judy spent much of her time outside near her rural home in what she and her friends called "Hootin’ Holler." Winters consisted of arrowhead hunting and forest roaming. Summers were marked by long days of swimming in James Lake.
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

Ellis Alexander Fletcher

ROCKINGHAM — Ellis Alexander Fletcher, 66 of Rockingham, passed on Friday, May 13, 2022. Funeral will be held at noon on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Providence Baptist Church, 1120 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Public viewing will be noon-5 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Charlene T. Ratliff

CHARLOTTE — Charlene T. Ratliff, 50 of Charlotte, passed on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Weeping Willow AME Zion Church, 2220 Milton Road, Charlotte. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Richmond Observer

MOTORSPORTS AND MUSIC: Struggle Jennings to perform at Rockingham Speedway following rig, truck races in September

ROCKINGHAM — What started out as a single big rig race has turned into a fall festival, combining motorsports and music at Rockingham Speedway in September. Justin Jones, vice president of operations, announced Monday that the double race with rigs and trucks on Sept. 24 will also include a concert featuring country rapper Struggle Jennings and artist Brandon Hartt.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Dakota Raine Morse

ROCKINGHAM — Infant Dakota Raine Morse passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital. He was born April 20, 2022 in Moore County, a son of Cheyenne Morse and David Duncan. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2022 at Watson-King...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Fires burn 9 acres in Richmond County

MARSTON — If you saw smoke rising above the treetops near Richmond County’s racetracks Thursday afternoon, it was just a controlled burn. According to County Ranger Brandon Van Buren with the N.C. Forest Service, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission was conducting a controlled burn near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Beaverdam Church Road.
MARSTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

Willis J. Mason

ROCKINGHAM — Willis J. Mason, 41, of Rockingham, passed on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Poplar Spring Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Burial will follow in the Ashley Chapel AME Zion Church Cemetery, 309 Mizpah Road, Rockingham.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

