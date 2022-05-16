Displaying items by tag: training

Wingate Athletics receives $2 million gift from alum Smart for new facility

WINGATE — Wingate University Athletics announced Monday that it has received a $2 million gift from Andrew (’01) and Julie Smart that will significantly advance fundraising for a student-athlete training and development facility. The commitment represents nearly half of the total cost of the $4.3 million project and pushes this transformational facility toward reality.

Monday, 16 May 2022 12:26

35 RichmondCC nursing graduates ready to enter the workforce

HAMLET — Richmond Community College held its 45th annual Associate Degree Nursing Pinning Ceremony on May 11 with 35 nursing students being recognized for completing the program.

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 13:27

State transportation official advocates for transportation workforce development programs

RALEIGH — A North Carolina transportation official recently told the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure that more federal funding is needed for workforce development, particularly in economically-disadvantaged communities.

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 12:51

Applications open for NC Rural Center Homegrown Leaders training program in Eastern North Carolina

RALEIGH — The application period for the NC Rural Center’s upcoming Homegrown Leaders training in Lumberton this June is now open for individuals who live and/or work in the following counties in Eastern North Carolina: Columbus, Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson, Scotland, Brunswick, New Hanover, and Pender counties.The application closes on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Tuesday, 12 April 2022 14:26

Lumber River Council of Governments’ Workforce Development Board announces CDL training grant opportunity

PEMBROKE — The Lumber River Council of Governments Workforce Development Board is pleased to announce an opportunity to help address the logistical challenges faced by our region’s employers through the provision of a new CDL training grant opportunity through the National Dislocated Worker program under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 19:12

ROCKINGHAM — Of the 461 calls responded to by the Rockingham Fire Department in 2021, 18.2% (84) were in the noon hour, according to the annual report presented to the City Council last week by Chief Harold Isler.

Wednesday, 16 February 2022 20:03

ROCKINGHAM — Violent crime in the city limits rose significantly in 2021 from the previous year, according to data provided in the Rockingham Police Department’s annual report.

Friday, 04 February 2022 18:29

Richmond County Schools looking to hire 25 bus drivers to combat shortage

HAMLET — Like many school districts in North Carolina, and across the country, Richmond County Schools is dealing with a shortage of bus drivers.

Monday, 10 January 2022 12:03

Industrial Mechanics grad lands new job, heads back to college for more training

HAMLET — Jerry Rose of Laurel Hill recently completed a short-term workforce training class at Richmond Community College that not only landed him a new job, but also got him back in college.

