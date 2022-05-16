Displaying items by tag: Wingate University

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wingate, NC

Wingate University

The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago

Wingate Athletics receives $2 million gift from alum Smart for new facility

WINGATE — Wingate University Athletics announced Monday that it has received a $2 million gift from Andrew (’01) and Julie Smart that will significantly advance fundraising for a student-athlete training and development facility. The commitment represents nearly half of the total cost of the $4.3 million project and pushes this transformational facility toward reality.

Friday, 13 May 2022 16:49

Wingate dedicates Crowder Welcome Center

WINGATE — More than a year after the opening of the Crowder Welcome Center, Wingate University dedicated the facility Thursday afternoon, honoring trustee and alum Bill Crowder, beloved retiree Cindy Jordan, as well as the families of C.C. Dickson, Frank Davis and Fulton Huntley and others who played important roles in the building’s history.

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 13:53

Exercise science major uses research projects to help her mom recover from cancer

WINGATE — Connecting what you’re taught in the classroom to the world around you should be the goal for every student. For Wingate exercise science major Gracie Moree, the opportunity to do research that could address an immediate need within her family was both rewarding and inspiring.

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 19:44

Monroe resident wins WU Shark Tank event with escape room idea

Sharks can be scary, unless you can get them to buy into your own scary idea. That’s what Wingate senior Paul Janssen did Thursday night (April 28) at the University's Shark Tank event with his presentation of Scare Tactic, LLC, a horror-themed escape room.

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 19:28

Girls on the Run founder, accomplished educator to speak at Wingate Commencement

Wingate University undergraduates will hear from Girls on the Run International founder Molly Barker at their May 17 Commencement. Graduate students, who cross the stage on May 18, will get advice from award-winning education champion Russell Booker.

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 19:04

UNCC professor, accomplished author to speak at Wingate’s Baccalaureate

WINGATE — Religious studies scholar, author and ordained Presbyterian minister Dr. Julia Robinson Moore will be the featured speaker at Wingate’s Baccalaureate on May 16. The 4 p.m. service will be held in the Batte Center’s McGee Theatre.

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 11:27

UNCP alumnae complete Doctor of Pharmacy program at Wingate University

PEMBROKE — Five UNC Pembroke alumnae recently graduated from Wingate University’s Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Tuesday, 25 May 2021 14:42

Call from one leaders to another leaves university and town in turmoil

RALEIGH — Could an obscure historical discovery force Wingate University and the town to change names? That question is roiling Wingate, a small Union County town 30 miles southeast of Charlotte.

Wednesday, 03 June 2020 19:54

Former Wingate University President Dr. Jerry McGee earns D2CCA Award of Merit

CLEVELAND — The Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) has awarded Dr. Jerry McGee, former president of Wingate University, the 2020 D2 CCA Award of Merit. In light of COVID-19, the association has decided to recognize Dr. McGee in person at the association's 2021 summer meeting in Asheville, N.C. The D2CCA also plans on recognizing the 2021 Award of Merit recipient at next year's summer meeting as well.

