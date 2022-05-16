Displaying items by tag: students

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wingate, NC

 4 days ago

Wingate Athletics receives $2 million gift from alum Smart for new facility

WINGATE — Wingate University Athletics announced Monday that it has received a $2 million gift from Andrew (’01) and Julie Smart that will significantly advance fundraising for a student-athlete training and development facility. The commitment represents nearly half of the total cost of the $4.3 million project and pushes this transformational facility toward reality.

Friday, 13 May 2022 16:02

Richmond Senior students honored at Academic Awards Ceremony

HAMLET — Last night (Thursday, May 12) Richmond Senior High School held its annual Academic Awards Ceremony. This event is used to present scholarships and congratulate students on their academic achievements.

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 13:53

Exercise science major uses research projects to help her mom recover from cancer

WINGATE — Connecting what you’re taught in the classroom to the world around you should be the goal for every student. For Wingate exercise science major Gracie Moree, the opportunity to do research that could address an immediate need within her family was both rewarding and inspiring.

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 13:08

Appeals Court to decide whether UNC System students can seek refunds from COVID semester

RALEIGH — University of North Carolina System could be forced to refund portions of fees charged to students across the state in spring 2020, depending on the outcome of a case heard Tuesday morning at the N.C. Court of Appeals.

Monday, 09 May 2022 12:37

UNCP's DeWhitt Locklear earns prestigious Presser Scholar Award

PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke Department of Music hosted its 20th annual Honors Recital on Tuesday, in Moore Hall Auditorium, featuring student performances, award presentations and a tribute to a retiring faculty member.

Friday, 06 May 2022 16:53

UNC Pembroke's SGA earn Delegation of the Year award

PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke is fulfilling its mission of fostering, promoting and cultivating student leadership. The UNC System recently recognized those concerted efforts as UNCP was awarded Delegation of the Year accolades at the UNC System Association of Student Governments meeting.

Wednesday, 04 May 2022 14:07

2022 Youth Hunter Education Skills state champions decided

ELLERBE — A high school team from Stanly County and a middle school team from Surry County took top honors at the 2022 Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournament on April 30.

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 19:28

Girls on the Run founder, accomplished educator to speak at Wingate Commencement

Wingate University undergraduates will hear from Girls on the Run International founder Molly Barker at their May 17 Commencement. Graduate students, who cross the stage on May 18, will get advice from award-winning education champion Russell Booker.

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 15:05

North Carolina celebrates Bike & Roll to School Day

RALEIGH – Thousands of people across North Carolina are expected to lace up their shoes and take part Wednesday in the walking event of the year.

Monday, 02 May 2022 16:42

Voices Together awarded SECU Foundation grant to expand vocational program for students with autism

RALEIGH — SECU Foundation recently announced the award of a $40,000 grant to Voices Together, an organization that helps children, teens, and adults on the Autism spectrum and with related disorders improve social/emotional learning, communication, and self-advocacy using music therapy.

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
