ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Aversive Dog Training: Pros and Cons

By Adrienne Farricelli
pethelpful.com
 4 days ago

I've been working professionally with dogs for over a decade. I'm a former veterinarian assistant and currently a certified dog trainer. Dogs are exposed to various stimuli on a daily basis which are for the most part perceived as positive, neutral or negative. Positive stimuli are obviously those that are associated...

pethelpful.com

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

The Role of Behaviorism in Dog Training

Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer (CPDT-KA) and member of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants. How was behaviorism born and how did it affect dog training? In order to understand the dynamics better, we must take a look back. In the early 1900's there was a great interest in studying memory, the spiritual aspects of psychology, and Sigmund Freud greatly contributed with his studies on the conscious and unconscious. These new changes weren't quite welcomed by a group of people who called themselves "behaviorists," who were hoping for changes to make psychology something that could be studied in a more scientific manner through experiments, and quantitative data. In behaviorism, behavior is believed to be an issue of stimulus-response mechanisms. Basically, from a behaviorism perspective, all behaviors are the result of conditioning through interactions with the environment without worrying about internal states of mind such as emotions or moods, which are often too subjective. So behaviorists, instead of asking what people were feeling and inquiring about their internal thoughts, were looking at what exactly was happening in their environment. Sound confusing? Let's look at an example.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Hardest Dog Breeds to Train

Having a dog brings many rewards, one of the most important being companionship. A dog can serve as a guardian and an exercise companion, and perform tasks as varied as locating lost things and people and retrieving game. However, dogs have to be trained and the amount of training required varies by breed. Some are […]
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Training#Dog Poop#Pros And Cons#Dog Behavior Training#Dogs Dogs
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Daily Mail

Long-faced dogs like greyhounds are hard to rehome because their elongated snouts make them appear sad and scared, scientists say

The long face of the greyhound makes them harder to rehome as their elongated snouts make them appear sad and scared, according to scientists. Edinburgh University researchers presented nearly 2,500 individuals with photos of nine different dogs, including two long-nosed, two short-headed and two in between. They then asked the...
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

8 of the Best Mini Dog Breeds

Dog breeds come in all shapes and sizes. From the tiny Chihuahua to the large Great Dane, there seems to be a dog breed for everyone. In fact, some people have even created hybrid dogs by crossing two different purebreds together. But what about those of us who don’t want a big dog? For those looking for something small but not too tiny, we compiled a list of eight mini dog breeds that are perfect for apartment living or just lounging on the couch with you!
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Breed Info: Teddy Bear Dogs and Puppies

Belinda absolutely loves dogs. She enjoys sharing her passion and enthusiasm for different dog breeds. The Teddy Bear dog is a new breed of "designer dog" that was first introduced at the start of the new millennium. Also known as the Zuchon or Shuchon, this dog has earned its place as one of the cutest companion dogs.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Shelter Dog’s Reaction After One Day of Being Loved Is a Major Tear-Jerker

We’ll start out by saying, we couldn’t even get through this entire video without stopping and going to get tissues. We were BALLING our eyes out. But don’t worry, they were the happiest of tears because a shelter dog found a foster family!. TikTok user @kelseydarragh posted...
PETS
BBC

Dog longevity: How long will my pet dog live?

Do you look at your dog and wonder how long it might live?. Do you ponder how many more years you'll get to go for walks or to cuddle on the sofa?. A new in-depth study hopes to help by assessing the life expectancy of British canine pets. It shows...
PETS
dogstodays.com

The Most Aggressive Dog Breeds

Dogs are the perfect pet for many reasons, but they don’t come without their fair share of problems. Some breeds make better pets than others and some breeds require more work on behalf of the owner, but there is a breed out there for everyone. Here is a list of the most aggressive dog breeds to help you find your perfect match.
PETS
pethelpful.com

The Canine Roommate: Top 10 Best Dog Breeds for Apartment Living

I'm perfectly content living with two goofy Shetland Sheepdogs who constantly steal my pillows and stomp me flat into the bed. Despite these dogs' size and fragility, it is essential to schedule daily walks and play sessions to keep your dogs happy. By doing so, you will undoubtedly be able to mold your lovable fluff ball into the perfect canine-sized roommate you've always dreamed about!
PETS
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Reaction to Realizing Mom Is Home Gives Us All the Feels

A mom recently came home to her sweet Golden Retriever getting some much-needed sleep on the bed. She wanted to make sure her dog knew she was home, but how could she interrupt a deep sleep like this? She didn’t want to startle the sleeping beauty! So instead, she went about waking her pup up in the sweetest way.
PETS
The Atlantic

Humans Can’t Quit a Basic Myth About Dog Breeds

After four decades of training and studying dogs, Marjie Alonso has lost track of the number of pets she’s seen because their humans felt they weren’t acting as they “should.” There were the golden retrievers who weren’t “friendly” or “good enough with kids,” and the German shepherds who were more timid scaredy-cats than vigilant guard dogs. There was the Newfoundland (who later turned out not to be a Newfoundland) who had been adopted to fulfill a Peter Pan–esque fantasy of a devoted dog nanny, but acted so aloof that his owners put him on meds. And then there was the horde of Shih Tzus, acquired by a woman who was “super pissed,” Alonso told me, to find the little dogs regularly escaping her home and terrorizing her neighbors’ yards—nothing, she complained, like the regal pooches whose “idea of fun is sitting in your lap acting adorable as you try to watch TV,” as advertised by the American Kennel Club.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Golden Retriever Puppy Watching Cartoons Has People Obsessed

TikTok user @bestboyolliebear found his new favorite Saturday morning routine, and it’s one we’ve all done before as a kid. Remember how you’d wake up, moseying your way to the couch while still rocking your pajamas? Then, you’d turn on the TV and your favorite cartoon was on. You knew instantly that it was going to be a great day.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Is Rawhide Bad For Dogs?

It’s a quick, convenient, and (fairly) mess-free treat for your pooch, but is rawhide bad for dogs? It can contain both bacteria and chemicals and presents a choking hazard under some circumstances. Quite rightly, dog owners are far more interested than they used to be in what their dog is eating. Dog Moms and Dads now have a clear understanding of how what a dog eats can affect their health and well-being. Here we help you weigh up the pros and cons of giving your pooch rawhide chews so that you can do what is best for them. We also set out how you can minimize the risks that rawhide chews present to some dogs.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy