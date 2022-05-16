Aversive Dog Training: Pros and Cons

Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer (CPDT-KA) and member of the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants. How was behaviorism born and how did it affect dog training? In order to understand the dynamics better, we must take a look back. In the early 1900's there was a great interest in studying memory, the spiritual aspects of psychology, and Sigmund Freud greatly contributed with his studies on the conscious and unconscious. These new changes weren't quite welcomed by a group of people who called themselves "behaviorists," who were hoping for changes to make psychology something that could be studied in a more scientific manner through experiments, and quantitative data. In behaviorism, behavior is believed to be an issue of stimulus-response mechanisms. Basically, from a behaviorism perspective, all behaviors are the result of conditioning through interactions with the environment without worrying about internal states of mind such as emotions or moods, which are often too subjective. So behaviorists, instead of asking what people were feeling and inquiring about their internal thoughts, were looking at what exactly was happening in their environment. Sound confusing? Let's look at an example.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO