May 18, 2022 — (KUTV) - Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City was a little more crowded on a recent Wednesday afternoon, when the Salt Lake Bees hosted their annual Utah Prevention Day out at the ballpark. Around then thousand local kids were invited to attend where the message was to stay drug and alcohol free, and the smiles were ear to ear. Adam Mikulich took in the event to make sure the kids were having a good time. He also caught up with Bees GM Marc Amicone, and in house emcee Tony parks who explain why the event has been a huge success for so many years.

