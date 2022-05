We all want change from Soros funded Jennifer Wexton and the other Democrat leaders who control Loudoun County. I think it is safe to say that we want a Wexit! During the height of the pandemic when so many of Wexton’s constituents were seeking help for their families, she sent out coined statements about how this was a difficult time for us all. Wexton did not use her voice or platform to advocate for children. Wexton did not go to bat for the people of the 10th district she instead remained in the shadows while our community struggled. Read this response from Wexton’s office that many of us received:

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO