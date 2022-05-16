ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MBTA unveils new proposed redesign of bus routes

By Chris Lisinski
wgbh.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverett, Lynn and Roxbury are among the areas where MBTA bus service would increase significantly under a new plan rolled out Monday, but funding and staffing uncertainty pose obstacles for the effort to reimagine a core pillar of the agency's operations. In what MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak pitched...

www.wgbh.org

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

City Council proposal calls for hiring hundreds of Boston residents as flaggers at construction sites

The city currently requires Boston police officers to be used at construction sites. On Wednesday, Boston City Council once again broached a tricky subject: civilian flaggers for construction projects. Councilor Kendra Lara proposed the creation of a city office that would hire hundreds of residents to flag traffic at Boston’s many construction sites, Universal Hub reported.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

What’s the best marijuana dispensary in Massachusetts?

The Massachusetts cannabis scene is booming, and Boston.com readers have strong opinions about which recreational marijuana shops are doing it the best. The first dispensary opened its doors in the Bay State in 2018 and the industry was steadily growing just as the lockdowns forced non-essential businesses to grow. Bay Staters reacted by lining up at their favorite shops to stock up on products to get them through lockdown, and when restrictions lifted, business remained steady.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
City
Roxbury, MA
City
Lynn, MA
Everett, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Everett, MA
Lynn, MA
Traffic
whdh.com

Battle brews between mayors of Boston, Quincy over Long Island Bridge

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A battle between the mayors of Boston and Quincy is heating up over the rebuilding of a bridge between the cities. The City of Boston wants to rebuild a bridge that once connected Moon Island to Long Island, but the mayor of Quincy filed a lawsuit to stop the project.
QUINCY, MA
wgbh.org

Mass. landlords must offer heat until June 15. That can be deadly on scorching hot days.

This weekend is going to feel more like mid-July than late May, bringing renewed attention to decades-old state codes that do not address cooling in residential buildings. The state sanitary code, the Minimum Standards for Human Habitation, says that heat must be available in all Massachusetts residential buildings from September 15 through June 15 each year. Though the law also states “the temperature shall at no time exceed 78 degrees" during that period, experts say some landlords opt to keep the heat on for the entire span — which can be harmful when the weather also heats up. Doug Quattrochi, executive director of Mass Landlords, is calling on state public health officials and lawmakers on Beacon Hill to change the heat cutoff date to the end of May.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

Town officials likely to prohibit all public uses of flag poles

READING – A virtual red flag was raised on the Town Common Tuesday night. A Supreme Court decision earlier this month on Boston’s use of flags at City Hall Plaza has put a halt to Reading’s plan to raise the Pride Flag in June, along with any other future flags as well.
READING, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta Bus#Bus Service#Bus Routes#Bus Network#Mbta General#Bay Staters
WCVB

Threat made toward Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating after a threat was reportedly made toward Boston Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius. The alleged threat was made Wednesday, however no other details were provided. No schools or district buildings were closed because of the incident. Earlier this year, it was announced...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Healey calls on Everett city councilor to resign over racist comments

Attorney General Maura Healey called on an Everett city councilor to resign in light of a series of racist statements. Councilor Anthony DiPierro first started taking heat publicly when the public learned he had shared a racist meme in March. While Mayor Carlo DeMaria has stood by the councilor, saying he believes in second chances, pressure has been building for DiPierro to resign as another incident recently was made public. Just last week, The Boston Globe uncovered a video of DiPierro making comments with others in Everett city government about trying to bring Black people to public events so that they would be less likely to be perceived as racist.
EVERETT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
1420 WBSM

Plymouth’s Iconic Cordage Park Smokestack Is Demolished

An iconic Plymouth landmark is no more, after the smokestack at Cordage Park was demolished this morning. The smokestack was erected around 1899 for the then-bustling Plymouth Cordage Company, which was the world’s leading manufacturer of rope. The 220-foot structure, created with 500,000 bricks, was originally built for the...
PLYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Cambridge Housing Authority residents worried about lack of AC

CAMBRIDGE - This weekend's forecast calls for temperatures to hit upwards of 90 degrees, and that is concerning news for people whose air-conditioning might be out of commission.A resident of the Millers River Apartment building, operated by the Cambridge Housing Authority, told WBZ-TV she received a letter from the CHA this week.The letter reads in part:"Dear Resident of Millers River Apartments, We regret to inform you that the buildings A/C is not available and will not be available for a few weeks. Due to the increase of tenants that have moved into the building, the existing transformer cannot handle the...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

More than 125 residential units coming to Roxbury and East Boston

The Boston Planning & Development Agency has approved the building of 128 new residential units in Roxbury and East Boston, with 99 designated as income-restricted. Located on Washington Street in Roxbury and Maverick Street in East Boston, the projects are expected to bring much-needed new housing to the area including rentals and homeownership units.
quincyquarry.com

US Attorney Rachael Rollins opening Civil RIghts investigation into the City of Quincy’s long koch-blocking rebuilding of the Long Island Bridge #mayorkoch

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. US Attorney Rachael Rollins opening Civil RIghts investigation into the City of Quincy’s long koch-blocking rebuilding the Long Island Bridge. Featured image by Eric Kilby. – News about Quincy Massachusetts covered by...
QUINCY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy