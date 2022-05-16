Pittsfield police looking for missing 25-year-old woman

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Pittsfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman that has been reported missing.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 25-year-old Leigha Pyenson is being described as 5’6″ tall and 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue coat and gray pants.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.

