Three charged with weapons possession

State Police have arrested the man who allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to a state lawmaker from Chautauqua County. Troopers say an investigation found that 25-year-old Alex Slagle of Albany entered a parking garage at the Empire State Plaza on May 9th and stole a black 2009 BMW belonging to Assemblyman Andrew Goodell that was parked unlocked with the keys inside. As Slagle left the garage, he allegedly stopped and loaded the car with miscellaneous tools that were stolen from a storage area located in another parking area. He was later involved in a crash in the City of Albany, where police were able to recover some of the stolen items. Slagle was identified after troopers received an anonymous tip about his alleged involvement in the theft. He turned himself in on Monday and was arraigned on felony charges of 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of 4th-degree criminal mischief. Slagle was released on his own recognizance and is due to reappear in court on May 26th.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO