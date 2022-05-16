ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Three charged with weapons possession

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Jamestown men are facing charges after an investigation into a report of a menacing that occurred with a pistol on Grandin Street on Jamestown's west side Sunday afternoon. Jamestown Police say the victim advised officers that the suspects pointed a pistol and were operating...

Dunkirk Woman Accused In Overnight Stabbing

DUNKIRK – A 34-year-old Dunkirk woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a woman in the throat overnight. Around 12:20 a.m. Thursday City of Dunkirk Police officers responded to an address on Webster Street for the reported crime. When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim with a...
DUNKIRK, NY
Jamestown man charged after unlawfully fleeing police

A Jamestown man has been charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer along with multiple vehicle and traffic charges after he allegedly led police on a pursuit that continued along several south side streets. Jamestown Police say a patrol unit attempted to stop 24-year-old Joshua Verrett around 9:30 am Wednesday after the vehicle was observed displaying switched license plates. Verrett failed to stop for the police unit and continued through several south side streets before coming to a stop at the corner of Colfax Street and Newland Avenue after driving over a stop sign. Verrett was taken into custody and was released after being arraigned on the charges in Jamestown City Court. He'll return to court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Arrest Made in String of Burglaries in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A man from Bath is behind bars after authorities recovered property from several burglaries across Steuben County. Deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff's Office arrested 65 year old Terry Campbell after an investigation into stolen property. During a search warrant at Campbell's home, investigators and state...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamestown, NY
Jamestown Man Sentenced to State Prison for Burglary

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to time in state prison on a burglary charge. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced Thursday that 27-year-old Brandon Murphy was sentenced by County Court Judge David Foley to 3 1/2 to 7 years behind bars after he was convicted of 3rd-degree burglary on May 2nd. Schmidt says the convicted was the result of a plea that Murphy took in March and from an incident that occurred in Jamestown in December. The Jamestown Police Department investigated the case and assisted in prosecuting Murphy.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Verdict reached in fatal Steuben County DWI trial

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — According to the Steuben County District Attorney, Tonya Smith, the woman accused of hitting and killing 66-year-old Donald “Donnie” Masti while driving drunk, has been found guilty on multiple charges. According to Brooks Baker, Steuben County District Attorney, the verdict is as follows:
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
One person arrested following Springville assault on May 13

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. — Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced that an arrest has been made in an assault case for an incident that occurred on Friday, May 13. Around 8 p.m., deputies responded to a residential complex on South Cascade Drive. Upon arrival, they noticed a man with several lacerations to his throat, head, neck, chest, and back.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
Carlos Rivera
Man Shot Twice in City of Erie

Police are investigating a shooting in the City of Erie that sent one man to the hospital Thursday. It happened around 7:45 p.m. on W. 18th St. between Poplar and Liberty St. A man was shot twice - once in the shoulder and in the hand. They are non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
ERIE, PA
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Drugs, Stolen Handgun

JAMESTOWN – A Jamestown man is behind bars after he was allegedly busted with drugs and a stolen handgun during a traffic stop this week. City of Jamestown Police stopped a vehicle for an alleged traffic violation on Kingbury Street around 11 a.m. Monday. Following an investigation, it is...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Domestic Disturbance Leads to Weapon Charge for Panama Man

A Panama man is facing a weapon possession charge after State Police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance last week. Troopers say an investigation into the incident on May 12th revealed that nobody was injured, but 29-year-old Gregory Hall was allegedly in possession of brass knuckles. Hall was charged with 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and was issued an appearance ticket for Harmony Town Court.
PANAMA, NY
Man Accused of Holding Knife to Woman's Neck in Jamestown

A Jamestown man has been arrested for allegedly holding a woman against her will by holding a knife to her neck on the city's west side Wednesday afternoon. Jamestown Police were called to the undisclosed scene at about 4:00 PM for an alleged domestic dispute and found that 29-year-old Ismael Cruz-Santiago had allegedly threatened the woman. Cruz-Santiago was taken into custody on charges of 2nd-degree menacing and 2nd-degree unlawful imprisonment. He was jailed pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
State Police Charge Man in Theft of State Lawmaker's Vehicle

State Police have arrested the man who allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to a state lawmaker from Chautauqua County. Troopers say an investigation found that 25-year-old Alex Slagle of Albany entered a parking garage at the Empire State Plaza on May 9th and stole a black 2009 BMW belonging to Assemblyman Andrew Goodell that was parked unlocked with the keys inside. As Slagle left the garage, he allegedly stopped and loaded the car with miscellaneous tools that were stolen from a storage area located in another parking area. He was later involved in a crash in the City of Albany, where police were able to recover some of the stolen items. Slagle was identified after troopers received an anonymous tip about his alleged involvement in the theft. He turned himself in on Monday and was arraigned on felony charges of 3rd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of 4th-degree criminal mischief. Slagle was released on his own recognizance and is due to reappear in court on May 26th.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Olean Man Charged in Hinsdale Vehicle Theft

An Olean man was charged after a Hinsdale vehicle theft Monday. At 4:10 P.M., New York State Police charged 29-year-old Zachary W. Knapp with first-offense DWI, felony grand larceny, felony criminal mischief, reckless property damage and trespass.
OLEAN, NY
Public Safety
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Jamestown Man on Drug and Weapon Charges

A Jamestown man was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of drugs and a stolen handgun during a traffic stop late Monday morning on the city's north side. Jamestown Police say a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle on Kingsbury Street near Spring Street Extension for traffic violations just after 11:00 AM. Officers say they found a front seat passenger, 37-year-old Bart Bartlett, was sought on outstanding Jamestown City Court warrants. They also found that Bartlett was allegedly in possession of a quantity of fentanyl, a digital scale, a Smith & Wesson revolver, and .22 caliber long-rifle bullets. Police say the gun was reported stolen out of Fredonia. Bartlett was arrested for 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 4th-degree criminal possession of stolen property, 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminally using drug paraphernalia. He was jailed pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Newfane man facing manslaughter charges for allegedly causing the death of a pedestrian

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Newfane man is facing charges following a deadly crash last month involving a pedestrian. The Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced that Sean Kelahan, 20, was charged with second degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident without reporting, reckless driving, and speeding.
NEWFANE, NY
Two arrested after Canisteo domestic incident

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — A man and woman have been arrested after police responded to a domestic incident in the Village of Canisteo earlier this month, according to Canisteo Police. Jeffrey Ray, 58, and Cassandra Lynch, 34, were arrested after police responded to a domestic incident in progress on Russell Street in the Village of […]
CANISTEO, NY
Bradford Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

A Bradford man was arrested on a warrant Monday. City of Bradford Police arrested 53-year-old Wayne Lee Williams on an active McKean County Bench Warrant for failure to appear from a previous DUI charge out of Smethport Borough. Williams was transported to McKean County Jail.
BRADFORD, PA

