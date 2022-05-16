ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Silver Alert canceled for missing Fond du Lac man found safe

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hqQKl_0ffzW5AM00

UPDATE: James Holmes has been located safe

A Silver Alert was issued in Fond du Lac County for a missing man named James Holmes, 63, from Fond du Lac.

He is described as a white man, 5'09" 170 lbs., with green eyes, brown shaggy collar-length hair, and scruffy beard.

He was last seen wearing possibly red paid flannel shirt, a dark-colored undershirt, possibly jeans, and typically wears a baseball-style hat. He is missing from S. Main St. and 12th St. in Fond du Lac.

He was last seen on Sunday at 7: 00 p.m. Authorities said he was on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Fond du Lac Police at 920-906-5555.

Comments / 0

