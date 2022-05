DES MOINES, Iowa — Three teenagers were sent to the hospital following a shooting at a prom afterparty early Sunday morning, according to DMPD. Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on May 8, officers responded to a shooting on the 400 block of Foster Drive in Des Moines. Around 200 people were attending the party; three of them were injured following a fight with a group of uninvited guests. The victims, a 17-year-old girl and two 18-year-old men, were all taken to hospitals for gunshots injuries, none of which are life-threatening.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO