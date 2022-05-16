ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Guest commentary: Enhance La Jolla committee explores wrapping utility boxes in new look

By Mary Montgomery
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 4 days ago

A committee composed of Enhance La Jolla directors Tony Gild and Steve Warfield and board President Ed Witt has begun exploring a beautification project involving SDG&E utility boxes in the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District.

The project involves applying to the boxes panels of self-adhesive vinyl printed with visual messages. The artistic wraps could depict many images: historical photos of La Jolla, directional and wayfinding information, student artwork and more.

Though indispensable from a technical standpoint, utility boxes are not the most visually pleasing. Exploration into the vinyl wraps could help create a balance between form and function, turning the utility boxes into a canvas while protecting them against elements such as sunlight and water.

No timeline for the project has been established.

Landscaping

In landscaping news, LJMAD vendors worked to clear overgrown weeds and brush on the stretch of sidewalk along Coast Boulevard across the street from La Jolla Cove. Landscaping crews also cleared overgrown vegetation on Cave Street between Prospect Street and Ivanhoe Avenue.

A donation of $5,000 was made to the La Jolla Community Foundation to replace the antiquated brackets supporting

many of the hanging baskets of geraniums that are tethered to light poles around the district. Work will begin on the project in coming weeks.

Vendors

At the Enhance La Jolla board of directors meeting April 21, the board voted unanimously to extend LJMAD’s vendor contracts with Urban Corps of San Diego County for pressure-washing services and Nissho of California Inc. for janitorial and landscaping services for one year with no increases in cost. The contract extensions are effective July 1 through June 30, 2023.

The board also voted unanimously to enlist the services of certified public accountant Russell Ingledew for preparation of Enhance La Jolla’s fiscal 2022 financial audit report.

Enhance La Jolla Day

In celebration of Earth Day, April 23 marked the second annual Enhance La Jolla Day. The event was free and open to the public and took place in the courtyard of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

Bonsall-based Green Meadow Growers donated 50 5-gallon milkweed plants and 100 succulents of different varieties. Special thanks to MCASD staff who provided setup and use of the museum facility; Peter Schumacher of Brick and Bell, who donated coffee and pastries; and community volunteer Craig Schniepp and his group of La Jolla High School students who assisted with plant distribution.

Thanks to the following participating organizations that made the event a success: Enhance La Jolla; La Jolla Community Foundation; La Jolla Village Merchants Association; city of San Diego District 1; La Jolla Town Council; La Jolla Parks & Beaches; La Jolla Community Planning Association; La Jolla Shores Association; Rotary Club of La Jolla; Friends of Coast Walk Trail; the Visioning Committee of the La Jolla Community Recreation Group; Green Meadow Growers; Urban Corps and Nissho of California.

If you see an issue needing attention in the district, please call Enhance La Jolla at (858) 444-5892 or email manager@enhancelajolla.org.

Mary Montgomery is manager for the La Jolla Maintenance Assessment District.

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
SFGate

5 Best Places to Live in California

Thinking of moving ot California? You’re not alone. Spectacular weather, the largest economy in the country, and endless entertainment options are just a few of the reasons that more people live in California than any other state. From the sandy SoCal beaches to the forests of towering redwood trees and all of the agricultural land in between, the West Coast offers endless coastline and sunshine. Whether it’s pop culture or politics, the Golden State is a global trendsetter. While we couldn’t pick the best place to live in California, we did narrow it down to 5. Here’s our list of the best places to live in California:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $100 Million Lake Tahoe Home Has a 12-Slip Dock and Private Sandy Beach

Click here to read the full article. When Charles Bluth and his wife, Cindy, first came to Lake Tahoe in 1985, he was set on buying a specific piece of land that had been on and off the market for a few years. “Initially it was a very ‘80s marina with a French restaurant which had closed years earlier,” Bluth tells Robb Report. “The location was the best on Lake Tahoe, in the dead center of the lake facing west. There were just the most spectacular sunsets from the property.” Located on Tahoe’s Nevada side, the land is in a private...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Montgomery
mansionglobal.com

Renovated Mid-Century Modern House in San Francisco Lists for $10 Million

A Mid-Century Modern house in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood is on the market for $9.995 million. A Mid-Century Modern house in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood that was restored and expanded in 2015 has come on the market for $9.995 million. Built in 1948 by architect F.J....
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Jolla Cove#La Jolla Shores#La Jolla High School#Urban Construction#Ljmad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy