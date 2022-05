Grant County Manager Tim Zamora is still employed but on paid administrative leave today after the Grant County Board of Commissioners’ special meeting held Thursday morning, during which they had expected to make a decision on Zamora’s termination. Allegations against Zamora, who was placed on leave two weeks ago, have still not been made public, and commissioners decided to hold off on any further action until at least next Tuesday.

GRANT COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO