How Cute! Fresno Chaffee Zoo welcomes new baby wallaby

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced a new baby wallaby at the Zoo Monday.

The baby Tammar wallabies are born about the size of a jellybean and are carried in their mother’s pouch for 8 to 9 months, the Zoo says.

Photo provided by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo

The new baby is now out of mom’s pouch and can be seen in the Roo Walkabout.

