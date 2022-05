FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – As NCAA regional selections have been announced, the University of New Mexico track & field team has 21 student-athletes selected to compete in 15 events in the NCAA West Preliminary in Fayetteville, Ark., on May 25-28. The 21 student-athletes set to compete in the preliminary round is fourth in program history. The most the Lobos have qualified was 29 in 2011, while the second-most was 25 in 2015 and third most was 23 in 2016.

