ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Mar, CA

Photo gallery: Voices for Children presents 'Uplifting Voices' to benefit foster youths

La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Royyo_0ffzU2ab00

Voices for Children presented its inaugural "Uplifting Voices" fundraiser May 7 to benefit its Court Appointed Special Advocate program for youths in foster care.

The event, held on the Ocean View Deck at Del Mar Plaza, featured gourmet hors d’oeuvres, music, a live auction and more.

The fundraiser also featured journalist and fifth-generation beekeeper Meredith May, author of the memoir "The Honey Bus."

For more information about Voices for Children, visit speakupnow.org .

— Del Mar Times

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Escondido Street Festival Returns With New Features, Timeless Attractions

Hundreds of vendors offering food from different cultures and a variety of retail goods from different mediums will gather on Sunday for the return of the Escondido Street Festival. Presented by the Escondido Downtown Business Association, the beloved spring festival is back from its three-year hiatus and boasts new features...
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Dr. Cheryl James-Ward discusses ongoing controversy with SDUHSD

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A meeting was held Thursday at the San Dieguito Union High School District to discuss the behavior of the former superintendent, Dr. Cheryl James Ward. A group of parents rallied outside before the meeting, to express their frustration over comments Ward made about Asian-American families in the district.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Del Mar, CA
Entertainment
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
City
Del Mar, CA
Del Mar, CA
Society
Today's Transitions

Living Spaces For Older Adults Has Gone Modern

The Granny Flat is another name for an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU), a smaller, independent residential dwelling located on the same property as a single-family home–and these trends in aging-in-place apartments are making a splash across the county. The San Diego-based company Modern Granny Flat specializes in these creative secondary suites that can be found in garage conversions, basements, attics, or new construction in the backyard. Their builds boast minimalist tiny homes that feature rooftop vegetable gardens, modular furniture that can slide in and out of walls to maximize space, and modern design features that blend in with the landscape and elevate the property’s value. In San Diego, these units are extra attractive due to the shortage of rentals throughout the city. Families are erecting these structures for added space, to meet the residential needs of extended family, and as an added rental income opportunity.
SAN DIEGO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Spend the night under the stars at the San Diego Zoo

Things are wild down in San Diego — morning, noon and even overnight. The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance nonprofit has two front doors, they like to say, with the world famous zoo in San Diego and the massive Safari Park in Escondido. It's a lot for one day....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Larson
KPBS

San Diego Original Black Panther Party gives out baby formula

The San Diego Original Black Panther Party for Community Empowerment has been hosting a food distribution event in front of the Clementine McDuff Elks Lodge for quite some time now. But recently, they added something new — baby formula. “We put out a call to get people to donate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Foster Parents#Auction#Charity#Voices For Children#Speakupnow Org
La Jolla

Home of the Week - 6848 Country Club Dr, La Jolla

5 BR | 5 Full BA | 2 Half BA | 6.260 Sq.Ft. Boasting sweeping panoramic views of the ocean, lush greenery of the La Jolla Country Club. golf-course, and vast open sky, this breathtaking residence was designed by award-winning architect Jim Galvin. With its soaring ceilings and grand windows, this custom built Classic-Contemporary home offers amazing sunset views from almost every room. The home is designed for indoor/outdoor entertaining through its vanishing doors, a gourmet kitchen and separate pantry, three-zoned heating and air conditioning, a separate game room opening to the pool, spa and barbecue area, guest suite, library, and en-suite assistant room. An additional office nook upstairs offers an eagle’s nest view featuring its own private deck.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Waiting for Food Recycling to Begin in Chula Vista

Food waste recycling is going to become a way of life in California. It’s just taking a while to get off the ground in places like Chula Vista. “Food waste counts for about 27% of what people throw out every year,” said Victor Sanchez. That food waste ends...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Voice of San Diego

Oceanside Now Has the Highest Unsheltered Homeless Population in North County

The latest results of the annual homeless census show that Oceanside’s unsheltered homeless population significantly increased since 2020, while Escondido’s decreased. The point-in-time count wasn’t conducted for unsheltered residents in 2021 because of the pandemic, and the count should be viewed strictly as a “minimum,” according to the director of the Regional Homelessness Task Force, which conducts the federally mandated count.
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Charities
sandiegomagazine.com

I Love Poke Festival Is Back

Next Monday, the long-running I Love Poke Festival returns to Bali Hai restaurant on Shelter Island. Restaurants from all over the county, including Market Bar Del Mar, Weapon Ramen, Waterbar, and Kairoa Brewing will serve interpretations of the popular seafood dish while a panel of judges crown a Poke Champion. Hodad’s, Supernatural Sandwiches, Pizza Kaiju, and others will serve up non-poke bites.
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy