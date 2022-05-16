ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

Pulaski County man indicted on arson charges

By Emilee Kuschel
 4 days ago

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – A Pulaski County grand jury has indicted a man from Laquey on felony charges of arson and resisting arrest in connection with a fire at his home in April 2022.

Steven K. Weymouth is accused of setting the fire at a mobile home where he lived but did not own and of resisting arrest despite multiple hits with deputies’ Tasers and commands to comply with orders.

The case file was transferred to the county’s grand jury Monday.

Weymouth was arrested and charged after deputies were dispatched to a structural fire in the 6000 block of Swallow Drive. When they arrived, they observed Weymouth on the property holding a pole in his hand. According to a report, Weymouth refused to drop the pole when asked and deputies used a taser and spray after a brief struggle occurred during his arrest.

Investigators say they found drugs on Weymouth and he was transported for a medical evaluation and later booked into the Pulaski County Jail.

He is being held in the jail on $40,000 bond.

