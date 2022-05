ROWLESBURG — On April 23, a West Virginia State Police trooper responded to a vehicle accident on W.Va. 72 in Rowlesburg. The trooper said the owner of the vehicle, Morgan Danielle Bever, 30, of Rowlesburg, claimed she was driving at the time of the crash. Through investigation, the trooper reported, it was determined that a man accompanying her was actually the driver. Bever said she had insurance on the vehicle, but a check with the company later showed that coverage had expired two months prior, the complaint states.

ROWLESBURG, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO