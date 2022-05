INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed in downtown Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the stabbing occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Meridian Street, not far from the Indiana War Memorial. Officers were initially called to the scene for a report of a disturbance and when they arrived, found a woman suffering from stab wounds.

