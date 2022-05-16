ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MO

Woman assaulted, tortured for two days in Clinton County

By Mike Coutee
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WbOn_0ffzTIal00

CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was assaulted and tortured for two days.

Deputies and troopers were called out to S.E. Apache Drive in Lake Arrowhead on Saturday morning around 9:30 regarding a woman who had escaped a man who was holding her hostage.

Laclede County man accused in his girlfriend’s death enters plea

Investigators on the scene learned that she was severely assaulted and tortured for two days.

Deputies and troopers unsuccessfully attempted to get people in the residence to answer the door and come outside. Negotiations began and one resident came out with another held up inside stated to be armed and suicidal.

After a five-hour-long standoff, the K9 deputy and SWAT team found the suspect hiding in a false wall and took him into custody.

James Larson Jr., of Lathrop, is currently being held on an unrelated no bond probation violation warrant.

The victim was transported by Holt Fire & EMS to an area hospital where she is in critical condition.

Charges from Clinton County Prosecutors Office are pending following the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Springfield plastic surgeon pleads guilty to assaulting deaf uber driver

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield plastic surgeon has pleaded guilty to 4th-degree assault. Dr. Bharat Shah is accused of assaulting his uber driver while intoxicated. He was originally charged with felony 3rd-degree assault. Originally sentenced to a year in prison, Dr. Shah’s execution has been suspended and he will be placed on two years of […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Vienna man accused of threatening neighbors with a hatchet

A Maries County man is facing charges for threatening a neighbor with a hatchet. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to a home on Highway Y in Vienna on Tuesday evening to investigate a man making threats toward a neighbor. When deputies arrived, they were told by the victim and other witnesses that Lyndell Lewis, 31, had gotten upset that his neighbor’s trash can was in his driveway. The neighbors say they were unsure of how it got there, removed it, and apologized, but Lewis kept acting belligerent. At one point he allegedly armed himself with a hatchet and threatened to kill his neighbors.
VIENNA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinton, MO
County
Clinton County, MO
City
Lathrop, MO
Clinton County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

Woman accused in deadly crash killing Drury University student appears in court

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark, Mo. woman facing several charges for a crash killing Drury University student Mercedes Luna, appeared in a Greene County courtroom. Marjorie Dewitt, 55, of Ozark, Mo., waived her preliminary hearing on Thursday. She faces involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, and tampering with physical evidence.
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Prosecutors charge woman for firing shots on busy Springfield street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County prosecutors charged a woman accused of firing shots during an incident in west Springfield Monday. Christa Joellen Fitzjarrald, 27, faces charges including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. A judge set her bond at $500,000. Investigators say the incident...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Trial date set for man accused of murdering Ash Grove man

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A trial date has been set for Lakota Tucker, a man accused of murdering another man by shooting him to death. Tucker claimed the other man was frightening him and accusing him of theft as he attempted to remove family possessions from the victim’s property where his mother had lived in […]
ASH GROVE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Violent Crime#S E Apache Drive#Laclede County#Swat#Holt Fire Ems
kjluradio.com

St. Robert man arrested for Pulaski County burglary

One man is arrested for a burglary in Pulaski County. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the 14000 block of St. Robert Outer Road Monday for a report of a burglary. When deputies arrived, they found that items had been stolen and about $1,000 worth...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Highway 5 North traffic halted due to head-on collision

A two vehicle head-on collision has blocked the intersection of Highway 5 North and Timberlane Road in front of Tall Oaks trailer park, 3 miles North of Mountain Home heading to Midway. Arkansas State Police, Baxter County Sheriff and other officials are on scene working to clear the area. Injuries...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KMIZ ABC 17 News

‘Silent epidemic’ of missing Missourians leaves families searching for answers and closure

Hundreds of people are reported missing every year in Missouri, leaving families devastated and with many unanswered questions. While some missing persons cases are solved quickly giving families answers and closure, some cases turn cold. The post ‘Silent epidemic’ of missing Missourians leaves families searching for answers and closure appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLO

Springfield man sentenced for heroin conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin. Forty-one-year-old Charles A. Robinson, also known as “Big C” was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 11 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WGAU

Arkansas high school principal accused of fatally striking wife in throat

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas high school principal is accused of fatally striking his wife in the throat in March, authorities said. Rocky Brian Dodson, 52, who is the principal at Omaha High School in Omaha, located in northern Arkansas, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Amanda Dodson, 36, striking her in the neck, “crushing tracheal cartilage” to cause her death, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
abc17news.com

Eldon man charged after wreck sends one person to a hospital

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Eldon man is facing multiple charges including DWI after a wreck sends one person to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. A Miller County prosecutor has charged Drew Danner with DWI - serious physical injury, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, operating a vehicle without a valid license and possession of marijuana.
ELDON, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Willow Springs Man Arrested After Shooting Child in April

Willow Springs, MO. – A Willow Springs couple are being charged with crimes following an investigation that uncovered the shooting of a 13-year old child. The investigation began when Willow Springs Police received information from School Resource Officer Glen Moore of a possible shooting. Officers interviewed a female who stated that her 13-year old brother had been shot in the leg in April by his mother’s boyfriend. The female had been sent pictures of the injuries and spoke with her brother about the event.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
KYTV

Teenager shocked by nearby lightning strike in Greene County

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters expect a teenager to be okay after a nearby lightning strike shocked him Thursday outside a home in Battlefield. It happened at 5100 Block S. Briarwood Crossing Court around midday. The lightning strike hit a puddle of water. Investigators say the teenager did not take...
BATTLEFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman charged in death of Mercedes Luna waives preliminary hearing

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The woman accused of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution has waived her preliminary hearing. 55-year-old Marjorie Dewitt will next appear in court on May 27 at 8:30 am for an arraignment. According to the probable cause […]
OZARK, MO
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Man Arrested by Howell County Sheriff’s Office for Property Damage, Stolen Vehicle

West Plains, MO. – A West Plains man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle. Brad A. Davis was arrested following an investigation that began on May 17, 2022. Brad A. Davis of West Plains was arrested and placed on a 24-Hour Hold Pending Formal Charges for Stealing a Motor Vehicle. A probable cause statement was forwarded to the Howell County Prosecutor’s Office.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy