Marshalltown Police Department Investigating Stabbing Incident

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly walking into people’s homes uninvited and assaulting a woman, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Willie Baskerville allegedly entered the home of a woman on Columbia Circle around 1:00 on Tuesday. He is accused of pushing a dog out of the way before forcing the woman against a wall and demanding her keys. She was able to push him out of the door, however. Baskerville then went to a home on Prospect Blvd where he knocked on the door and told the resident to open up or he would “expose his secrets.” After a struggle with police Baskerville was arrested and charged with Interference Causing Injury and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO