Marshalltown Police Department Investigating Stabbing Incident

A search warrant executed on a Solon residence has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Reports indicate that the warrant was executed on March 16th at 11 am at the residence of 26-year-old Taylin Anderson, whose ID shows an address on Dover Street. During the search, numerous firearms were allegedly found, complete with loaded magazines, in Anderson’s bedroom. They included a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Glock 32 Gen 4 .357 handgun, a Draco 7.62 mm handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun. Photos and videos with Anderson in possession of numerous firearms were also reportedly located.
