Marshalltown, IA

Marshalltown Police Department Investigating Stabbing Incident

1230kfjb.com
 4 days ago

The Marshalltown Police Department is investigating a reported stabbing incident that occurred during the overnight hours Monday within the community. At approximately 1:20 a.m., Marshalltown...

www.1230kfjb.com

1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Stabbing Suspect Identified, Arrest Made

Marshalltown Police have arrested a man being sought on a warrant for stabbing another man in the community earlier this week. Forty-four-year-old Shane Rose of Marshalltown was arrested by police Thursday afternoon at a private residence located in the 3200 block of South 12th Street in Marshalltown. Rose is accused...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Police Announce Update Regarding Recent Stabbing Incident, Subject Involved Facing Criminal Charges

The Marshalltown Police Department has announced an update regarding a recent stabbing incident in the Marshalltown community. During the early morning of Monday, May 16th, the Marshalltown Police Department was called to UnityPoint Hospital after 41-year-old Andrew Simmons of Marshalltown was admitted to the hospital with a stab wound. Simmons’...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

One person shot during Des Moines Git-N-Go robbery

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was injured in a shooting during a robbery at a Des Moines convenience store late Thursday night.   It happened at the Git n Go at 816 E. Euclid Avenue shortly after 11:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The clerk told investigators […]
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Kalona Man Charged in Marion County for Trafficking Weapons

On Wednesday at approximately 6:45 pm, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Aaron Wayne Neuzil of Kalona, Iowa. Deputies found Neuzil with a Black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 2.0 9mm firearm that was reported stolen from Iowa City. Neuzil was charged with Trafficking in Stolen Weapons First Offense, a Class D Felony.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Mason City PD put out call for information about shopgoers

(ABC 6 News) - Mason City police are "crowdsourcing" their investigation into two Iowa shopgoers. The office shared photos of two young men on social media, asking anyone who knew them to reach out to MCPD or North Iowa Crime Stoppers. "It's crowdsource time again!" the posts read. "We want...
MASON CITY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Police in Iowa Falls Investigating Recent Vandalism Spree

Police in Iowa Falls are investigating some recent reports of vandalism that have been reported throughout different areas of the community. Police says the person or persons involved used spray paint or some type of marker to write cryptic slogans inside the Estes Park Band Shell, on picnic tables and on the Bill Riley Statue.
IOWA FALLS, IA
KCJJ

Search warrant of Solon residence leads to multiple charges against Iowa City man

A search warrant executed on a Solon residence has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man. Reports indicate that the warrant was executed on March 16th at 11 am at the residence of 26-year-old Taylin Anderson, whose ID shows an address on Dover Street. During the search, numerous firearms were allegedly found, complete with loaded magazines, in Anderson’s bedroom. They included a Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Glock 32 Gen 4 .357 handgun, a Draco 7.62 mm handgun, and a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber handgun. Photos and videos with Anderson in possession of numerous firearms were also reportedly located.
IOWA CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Arrested for Walking Into a Home & Assaulting Woman

A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly walking into people’s homes uninvited and assaulting a woman, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Willie Baskerville allegedly entered the home of a woman on Columbia Circle around 1:00 on Tuesday. He is accused of pushing a dog out of the way before forcing the woman against a wall and demanding her keys. She was able to push him out of the door, however. Baskerville then went to a home on Prospect Blvd where he knocked on the door and told the resident to open up or he would “expose his secrets.” After a struggle with police Baskerville was arrested and charged with Interference Causing Injury and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Police name suspect in stabbing of 41-year-old Iowa man

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police have named a suspect in a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital. Police released a photo of 44-year-old Shane Rose. He's charged with willful injury and going armed with intent. Investigators said he stabbed 41-year-old Andrew Simmons on Monday. Simmons is expected...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
kchanews.com

Oelwein Man Arrested for Supplying Drugs to Minors

A northeast Iowa man has been arrested for supplying drugs to minors. The Oelwein Police Department says 26-year-old Edgar Torres Santiago was taken into custody following a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 2nd Avenue Northwest just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. According to a criminal complaint, someone reported seeing three females being dragged inside the home.
OELWEIN, IA
iheart.com

Police identify 4-year-old shot and killed in Ankeny

(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department is releasing the name of the four-year-old girl shot and killed Monday. Police identify the shooting victim as Savannah Holmes. Police say Holmes suffered a gunshot wound in a home in the 900 block of NE 5th Street on Monday just before noon. She was taken from the home to a hospital where she died from her injuries.
ANKENY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Three People Arrested for Stealing Items from Norby’s in Manchester

Three people have been arrested for stealing items from Norby’s Farm Fleet in Manchester. Manchester Police say on Wednesday, they received a report of a possible threat at the store at 1341 West Main Street. Officers investigated and discovered two people had tried to remove merchandise from the store...
MANCHESTER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Clarke County Woman for Burglary

(Creston) An Osceola woman faces burglary charges in Creston. Police arrested 46-year-old Mandi Lea Stowers for burglary out of motor vehicle 3rd – degree. Officers stopped Stowers at Maple and Montgomery Streets, transported her to the Adams County Jail, and held her on a $1,000 cash bond. On Tuesday,...
CRESTON, IA
1230kfjb.com

Law Enforcement Authorities Release New Information Regarding a Two Vehicle Personal Injury Accident that Occurred Early Monday Morning Within the City Limits of Marshalltown

Law enforcement authorities have released new information regarding a two vehicle personal injury accident that occurred early Monday morning within the city limits or Marshalltown. At approximately 6:10 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to an accident involving an SUV and a motorcycle in the 400 block of North 10th Avenue.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
1230kfjb.com

Carbon Monoxide Incident Reported at Ames Apartment Complex

The Ames Fire Department was called to a local apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon after a carbon monoxide alarm was activated inside the building. At around 3:30 p.m., local fire crews were summoned to the Union Apartment Building located at 2700 Lincoln Way. Upon arrival, firefighters found a contracting crew...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Large fight escalated to gunfire that injured 3 teens

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three teenagers were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a shooting on the east side of Des Moines. Police said a large fight turned into gunfire near East 17th Street and Garfield Avenue. The fight broke out at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. One group fired at the other group, and the groups separated. At that point, the other group fired back, according to police.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

One found dead after hours-long standoff in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police say the large police presence in southwest Cedar Rapids on Tuesday night was a standoff that lasted until nearly midnight. Police said they responded to a call for service in the 3500 block of Remington Street southwest, just after 7 p.m. The...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

