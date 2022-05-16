ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Dyson Ball Multi Floor Vacuum is on sale from eBay

By Andrew Koopman
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sweep away dirt and grime with this discounted Dyson...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Outdoor Furniture Sales To Shop Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Wayfair Frontgate Target Overstock Walmart The Home Depot Summer is on the horizon and that means it’s time to start figuring out ideas for your outdoor setup. Whether you have a large yard, deck, patio or small balcony, finding the best outdoor furniture to fit your space is the key to a great summer at home. Even better is finding the best outdoor furniture sales so you don’t have to break the bank while adding a bit...
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This 1954 Kitchen Keeps Its Checkerboard Floors But Adds Chic IKEA Cabinetry

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When real estate agents walk through a kitchen, they’re often looking at the cabinetry. After all, ample storage space is a sellable feature in a home. They generally prefer closed cabinetry to open shelving, and they have preferences when it comes to cabinet color. (Lately, deep and moody shades are superior to white.)
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacuums#Dysons#Hardwood Floor
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
yankodesign.com

Dodo Van is a tiny home on wheels with wooden interior and functional areas

There is no stopping architects María José Váscones and Juan Alberto Andrade as they continue to develop designs ideal for living. The pair introduced to us the Domestico, a tiny and compact living space that promises more storage and function. The design is mainly for modern living in urban spaces. It doesn’t disappoint with the ample space and the warm aesthetics of the wood. The same natural element is used on the interior of the Dodo Van, which is mainly a house on wheels. It’s a Chevrolet Van (Chevy Van) that has been transformed into a small mobile home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

8 Types of Wood Wall Paneling

Wood wall paneling adds an element of classic style to your home, and it's easier to install than you think. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
BHG

This Is the Best-Selling Upright Vacuum on Amazon, and You Can Scoop It Up for $70 Off Right Now

Between the dirt that's tracked inside, the crumbs that inevitably end up on the ground, and the pets that roam your home (and your furniture), it's almost impossible for every area of your house to always stay clean. Although a handheld vacuum can tackle a mess in a pinch, sometimes the best thing to do is to leave the job to a full-size vacuum cleaner—and this Shark model that's preferred by Amazon shoppers is $70 off right now.
ELECTRONICS
thespruce.com

How to Paint Kitchen Cabinets with Chalk Paint

Give your kitchen a whole new look by transforming your cabinets with chalk paint. Chalk paint gives a wonderful matte look to cabinets and is easy to distress if you'd like to add some character to your kitchen. It goes especially well with shabby-chic or farmhouse decor. Chalk paint is...
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

How to Pick Lamps for the Living Room

Proper lighting is important for any task, since it improves functionality or enhances ambiance within a space. Lighting in the living room is no exception. Whether it's good times surrounded by friends and family or solo activities like curling up with your favorite book, choosing the right lighting can make any living room more comfortable and inviting.
INTERIOR DESIGN
marthastewart.com

How to Clean Every Type of Staircase, from Hardwood to Carpeted

Staircases are a highly trafficked area of the home, which means they benefit from routine cleaning. But maintaining them, especially if your house has more than one type of staircase—think concrete slab basement stairs versus the nice hardwood ones leading to your second floor—can be labor intensive. Despite this fact, pet hair, debris from your shoes, dust, and more make it impossible to avoid cleaning the area every so often. While walking up and down your stairs, mopping or vacuuming as you go, may be a task you have been putting off, it doesn't have to be daunting. With this expert advice, you'll be armed with a plethora of cleaning knowledge that will make tidying the staircase (or staircases) in your home a breeze. Whether yours is lined with carpet or made of vinyl, hardwood, or concrete, we, along with Kathy Cohoon, Director of Franchise Operations of Two Maids & A Mop, will help you tidy up. Ahead, Cohoon walks us through exactly how to clean every type of staircase.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

From Chairs to Coffee Table Books, Mytheresa’s New Lifestyle Category Offers Luxe Home Decor

Click here to read the full article. Mytheresa is ready to supply you with more than just stylish outfits. On Wednesday, the luxury online retailer launched Life, a new lifestyle offering that offers home décor, items for your pets and travel accessories from dozens of luxury brands. Its range of products includes tableware, small furnishings, coffee table books, wall décor, vases, cushions, table linens, throws, lighting and books. And while you’ll find numerous products made by high-end labels whose clothes are already on the site, such as Loro Piana, Dolce&Gabanna and Aquazarra, you’ll find items from both renowned and emerging home...
INTERIOR DESIGN
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy