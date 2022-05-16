ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

10 arrested in latest Kalamazoo ‘X-Train’ bust

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0MjJ_0ffzSokW00

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested 10 people on Saturday during a mobile nuisance party, otherwise known as an “X-Train.”

KDPS said it has received several complaints about the “X-Train” which is a “constant strain on law enforcement resources due to increased crowd complaints, fights, and gun violence.” The latest occurrence happened on Saturday.

Officers found large crowds on South Howard Street near Stadium Drive and on Woodbury Avenue near Westnedge Avenue. KDPS says the groups were involved in “X-Train” activities such as illegal firearm possession, fighting, open intoxicants, littering, illegal drug possession, loud music and dancing on cars.

Ten people were arrested at the parties:

  • A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon (firearm), resisting and obstructing police, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, felony firearm, and felon in possession of firearm/ammunition.
  • A 20-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon (firearm), resisting and obstructing police, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, felony firearm, and felon in possession of firearm/ammunition.
  • A 20-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon (firearm), resisting and obstructing police, and felony firearm.
  • A 19-year-old Battle Creek man was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon (firearm), possession with intent to distribute (marijuana), and felony firearm.
  • A 23-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon (firearm), felon in possession of firearm/ammunition, and felony firearm.
  • A 24-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested on charges of fleeing & eluding, resisting and obstructing police causing injury, possession with intent to distribute (fentanyl & cocaine), leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with no license.
  • A 29-year-old Kalamazoo woman was arrested on charges of mobile nuisance party-host and interfering.
  • A 16-year-old Kalamazoo girl was arrested on charges of fighting. She was released to a guardian.
  • A 17-year-old Kalamazoo girl was arrested on charges of fighting. She was released to a guardian.
  • A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man was cited for trespassing and was released.

Those who were not released are being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail, KDPS said.

Two officers were cut on their hands during the arrests. KDPS said they were treated at a local hospital and have been released.

In total, five firearms were seized from those arrested.

WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

