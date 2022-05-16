ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

AG Lynn Fitch cites abortion case backlash as reason to seal files related to her father’s estate

By Mississippi Today, Bobby Harrison
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsOTN_0ffzRgeV00

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is citing backlash she’s received from her lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to reverse a national right to an abortion as reason to seal records dealing with the probate of the estate of her deceased father.

Fitch, a first-term Republican attorney general, and her sister, Lisa Fitch Wavro, are challenging whether their father William O. Fitch, who died in September 2021, was of sound “mental capacity” when he terminated a prenuptial agreement he had with his wife, Aleita Fitch, who is the sisters’ stepmother. Because of William Fitch’s alleged mental state in January 2021, when the prenuptial was dissolved, the sisters contend they are “the only beneficiaries” of the estate.

Fitch recently filed a motion in Marshall County Chancery Court asking the judge to seal “any and all financial-related information of the estate to protect the integrity of these proceedings from attention and media coverage that might hamper resolution of the estate.”

Fitch says that if her father’s case remains public record, she would be subject to “harassment, abuse and even threats to personal safety” — citing threats she has received as she argues that the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade.

“The attorney general for the state of Mississippi would be subject to harassment, abuse and even threats to her personal safety if the information is included in the public record of the court,” Fitch’s filing says. “General Fitch has been the subject of threatening comments and actions in the past because of positions she has taken as attorney general, and in particular recently in response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case which she brought before the United States Supreme Court and as to which a draft opinion of the court was leaked.”

The SCOTUS case seeks to reverse the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed a woman’s right to an abortion under certain parameters. The case was argued in December 2021, and recently a draft opinion was leaked that would provide enough votes on the Supreme Court to reverse the 1973 decision.

READ MORE: Attorney General Lynn Fitch paying outside law, PR firms for fight against abortion

Fitch and her sister have been in a protracted legal battle with Aleita Fitch. The original litigation involved conservatorship of William Fitch.

Those court documents also were sealed. But before they were sealed, there were allegations by Aleita Fitch and her attorneys that Lynn Fitch used the power of her office in the battle over conservatorship.

Published reports accused Fitch of using state “bodyguards” to take without permission money, firearms and other papers from Aleita Fitch’s residence.

In the lawsuit, Aleita Fitch accused the attorney general of moving William Fitch from a hospital in Oxford without having authority to do so. Lynn Fitch responded that Aleita Fitch was verbally abusive toward her father.

William Fitch was a successful north Mississippi businessman who played a significant role in financing his daughter’s first foray into politics, her successful campaign in 2011 for the office of treasurer.

READ MORE: Lynn Fitch wants to overturn Roe v. Wade. Is she up to something more?

This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 3

Ali
3d ago

I hope someone has a plan to support, and find homes for all the poor little unwanted, drug addicted babies with long term medical issues about to come into the world. I don’t think saying she shouldn’t have gotten pregnant is going to fix the issue. Better start funding millions into orphanages that handle critical care, disability children with medical conditions.

Reply
2
Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor signs new organ donor law

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians now have a new way to register if they wish to be organ, eye and tissue donors.  Donate Life Mississippi (DLMS) and Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) joined forces to get a law passed allowing Mississippi sportsmen and sportswomen to register their wishes to be a donor […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV.com

Mississippi governor signs “Buddy’s Law”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed “Buddy’s Law” at the State Capitol on Thursday, May 19. Senate Bill 2245 requires children who abuse animals to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and treatment. Dog lovers gathered at the Capitol to welcome Buddy during his road...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor sets special election for House District 119

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves set a special election on July 19, 2022, to fill the vacancy in House District 119 created by the resignation of Representative Sonya Williams-Barnes. The qualifying deadline for this special election is May 30, 2022. The governor also reopened candidate qualifying until May 30, 2022, in Circuit Court […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
WJTV 12

Lawmakers hold hearing on childcare in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State lawmakers held a hearing to address ongoing concerns about federal funding with childcare in Mississippi. The hearing was held by the Democratic House Caucus on Thursday. Leaders from the Democratic House Caucus said the hearing comes after childcare providers expressed concerns about the lack of transparency with the Mississippi Department […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Diagnosed with debt: the crisis in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical debt is a crushing pain that is hurting the pockets and financial progress of patients here in Mississippi, the poorest state in the country. Here is a staggering statistic. Almost 1 in 5 Mississippians have medical debt that is in collections. The consequences of not...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Fitch
listenupyall.com

Mississippi revises eviction law which judge called ‘absurd’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is revising its landlord-tenant law to give renters time to gather belongings from a home before being forced to leave. This comes after a federal judge ruled that the previous law was unconstitutional, “unpredictable and absurd.” Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed the new law April 21, and it took effect immediately. It gives a tenant seven days to gather belongings and leave after an eviction notice. If the occupant does not leave during the initial order, a judge could issue a separate one authorizing law enforcement to remove the person. That would give the person another 72 hours to gather their belongings.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Law#Ag#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#The Supreme Court
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor announces new hires for Department of Public Safety

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced new hires for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s leadership team. These included a new director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and a new Chief and Assistant Chief of Capitol Police. “Preserving the safety and security of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

'We have to stop this:' Mississippi cracking down on robocalls

JACKSON, Miss. — If you have a phone, you've probably gotten a lot of robocalls. Despite all the advances in telemarketing phone blocks, IDs and do-not-call lists, millions of unsolicited phone calls find their way in. "We do have to take some action," said Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WAPT

Mississippi officials respond to mayor's statements about JPD funding

JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson mayorsaid in a statement that he is not blaming the state for the city's crime problems. The statement followed a news briefing Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held Monday in which he criticized elected leaders for not doing more to help the capital city's crime fight.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for Pike County homicide arrested in Florida

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pike County homicide suspect was arrested in Collier County, Florida, on Tuesday, May 17. Pike County deputies said Thomas Brown was arrested in Florida on charges of fleeing law enforcement, hit and run, carrying a concealed gun and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. He was booked into […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Inside a $30 million bet on Mississippi’s medical marijuana industry

In an unincorporated area outside Raymond stands what its chief executive claims will be the largest medical marijuana growing and manufacturing operation in Mississippi, if not the southeastern United States.  The 163,000-square-foot behemoth once housed the state’s Department of Revenue but is now the home of Mockingbird Cannabis, a $30 million bet on the state’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy