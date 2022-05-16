ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

Woman transported to hospital after crash on I-55

By Will Gerard
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was transported to the hospital by ambulance following a three-car accident on Interstate 55 on Sunday.

The crash occurred at around 10:40 a.m.

All three vehicles were traveling southbound on Interstate 55, near milepost 91, when Li’Derick Franklin, a 21-year-old from St. Charles, Missouri, attempted to make a lane change from the left lane to the center lane.

When this occurred, David Buckhart, a 75-year-old from Whitefish, Montana, took evasive action in his truck and swerved into the right lane, which put him directly in the path of 49-year-old Erika Palsen’s vehicle.

Franklin’s car struck the left front of Buckhart’s truck, who then stuck Palsen’s vehicle. Franklin then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck yellow crash barriers, while Buckhart was able to safely stop on the shoulder.

Palsen’s car traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a metal guardrail and overturned on to the passenger side. She was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Franklin was cited for improper lane usage.

