No one asked for this. Nobody cares about the MVP anymore, let alone a week later. That was a 48 hour issue. Nothing like the Philadelphia City Council having the pulse of the town. You can’t drive down a street without a pothole eating your car. You can’t go to your local corner store for toilet paper because people are stealing shit left and right so it’s more beneficial for them to close. Twenty something people have to live in a duplex just to afford it, but hey at least Joel Embiid is the Most Valuable Philadelphian right? –

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO