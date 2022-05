LOS ANGELES - Police have arrested one of the suspects wanted in connection to a follow-home robbery that happened over the weekend in downtown Los Angeles. Back on Sunday, May 15, a man pulled up to his home in the 800 block of South Hope Street a little before 2:15 a.m. As the person was walking into the apartment complex, he was attacked by five suspects. At one point during the confrontation, the victim resisted and a shootout began between the victim and the suspects.

