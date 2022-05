The Board of Trustees at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is very pleased to announce that they have hired a new Chief Executive Officer as Bob Crumb’s successor. “Bob has been great to work with throughout the years. He led the hospital team through a pandemic, new Electronic Medical Record integration, and a 12.8 million dollar building expansion project. Bob’s tremendous efforts have been recognized by our board, his team members, and community leaders across the Upper Peninsula. We will all miss his collaboration and leadership” said Board of Trustees Chair, Peter Hood.

MANISTIQUE, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO