Sedalia, MO

AUTHORITIES SEEKING HELP IN IDENTIFYING TWO INDIVIDUALS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn area police department is asking for help from the public. The Sedalia Police Department is...

AREA AUTHORITIES SEEKING HELP LOCATING MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 43-year-old Adrien J. Crutchfield is wanted for two counts of probation violation on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Crutchfield is described as being 5-foot-6 and 225 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
ALLEGED STORAGE UNIT BURGLAR NABBED BY POLICE

A Marshall man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly cut locks on storage units. According to a Marshall Police Report, on May 16, a witness called the department and said someone had cut locks and stolen items from several storage units at Banks Storage in the 800 block of North Lexington Avenue (U.S. Highway 65).
MARSHALL, MO
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED

A six-figure bond has been set for a Sedalia woman charged with multiple felonies after authorities responded to the report of shots fired on May 17. According to the Sedalia Police Department, officers responded to the 2500 block of East 9th Street, and a 57-year-old man alleged to authorities he had been shot at multiple times by another person he knew.
SEDALIA, MO
Police Report Includes Death And Stolen Truck

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to nearly 200 calls for service Sunday and Monday. Some of the calls include:. 07:27 a.m., Officers responded to a location on Bridge St. for an unresponsive male. The male was deceased at the time of arrival. The investigation is continuing. 07:43pm Officers responded to...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Vienna man accused of threatening neighbors with a hatchet

A Maries County man is facing charges for threatening a neighbor with a hatchet. The Maries County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to a home on Highway Y in Vienna on Tuesday evening to investigate a man making threats toward a neighbor. When deputies arrived, they were told by the victim and other witnesses that Lyndell Lewis, 31, had gotten upset that his neighbor’s trash can was in his driveway. The neighbors say they were unsure of how it got there, removed it, and apologized, but Lewis kept acting belligerent. At one point he allegedly armed himself with a hatchet and threatened to kill his neighbors.
VIENNA, MO
FELONY CHARGES FILED AFTER ALLEGED ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after an alleged road rage incident on May 11 in Cooper County. According to a report from a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, a truck driver said the driver of a vehicle pointed a handgun at him while traveling on I-70. The truck driver described the handgun which was located by the trooper and another law-enforcement officer during a search of the vehicle. Authorities also say they located some methamphetamine. The driver denied pointing the handgun at the trucker. But authorities say a passenger in the vehicle showed them how the pistol was pointed after the trucker sounded his horn. The trucker said he sounded his horn to get the attention of the driver of the vehicle, whom the trucker said was using his phone while driving.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
Authorities identify body found in Dallas County well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Dallas County authorities have identified a body that was discovered in a well. According to authorities, Kevin Bruce Rogers, 60, of Springfield was found inside the well by mushroom hunters on May 2 near a home close to Long Lane. Rogers had reported his truck, a Ford 150, stolen on May […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
Trenton woman arrested on probation violation warrant

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on a capias warrant on a probation violation. The Trenton Police Department arrested 41-year-old Lori Anne Pennington on May 19. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 9th.
TRENTON, MO
Eldon man charged after wreck sends one person to a hospital

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An Eldon man is facing multiple charges including DWI after a wreck sends one person to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. A Miller County prosecutor has charged Drew Danner with DWI - serious physical injury, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, operating a vehicle without a valid license and possession of marijuana.
ELDON, MO
Police confirm officers recovered inert grenade last week in downtown Columbia flowerbed

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has confirmed officers recovered an inert grenade in downtown Columbia last week. Police responded to the 700 block of East Broadway around noon on May 11. Witnesses at the scene told ABC 17 News the device was found in a flowerbed in front of Central Bank. A bomb The post Police confirm officers recovered inert grenade last week in downtown Columbia flowerbed appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Livingston County Most Wanted

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department added three people to their most wanted list. 31-year-old Chase Jordan Fantazia of Chillicothe is wanted for an alleged Probation Violation on his original conviction for Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Bond set at $20,000. 36-year-old Chamen Richard Bell of Sumner is wanted for...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

