AUTHORITIES SEEKING HELP IN IDENTIFYING TWO INDIVIDUALS

A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after an alleged road rage incident on May 11 in Cooper County. According to a report from a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, a truck driver said the driver of a vehicle pointed a handgun at him while traveling on I-70. The truck driver described the handgun which was located by the trooper and another law-enforcement officer during a search of the vehicle. Authorities also say they located some methamphetamine. The driver denied pointing the handgun at the trucker. But authorities say a passenger in the vehicle showed them how the pistol was pointed after the trucker sounded his horn. The trucker said he sounded his horn to get the attention of the driver of the vehicle, whom the trucker said was using his phone while driving.

COOPER COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO