ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WMU baseball action against Valparaiso Tuesday cancelled, final MAC series begins Thursday at Ohio University

By Ken Delaney
wincountry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Western Michigan University baseball team’s game scheduled for Tuesday against Valparaiso has been canceled. WMU officials...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

AUDIO: WMU’s Dunbar Hall unrecognizable as renovations are underway

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Western Michigan University Board has approved major renovations at Dunbar Hall, which has been one of the most-used buildings on campus for the last half century. Most students in the School of Arts and Sciences at Western have spent many hours there. But...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

5 Unwritten Rules in Kalamazoo

Whether you're planning on moving to Kalamazoo or you're a lifelong resident, you might want to review these unwritten rules. Here are a handful of unwritten rules in and about Kalamazoo you should probably know. #1. Oberon is a Holiday. Oberon Day is a day that celebrates a very popular...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
99.1 WFMK

Vintage Photos of Paw Paw, Michigan, 1900-1950s…and Where Did The Name Come From?

It's one of Michigan's most recognized town names...but not many know its background. Why is it called “Paw Paw”? Keep reading... Rodney Hinckley moved here in 1832 and built his farm. That same year, Pierce Barber built a sawmill along the Paw Paw River. Then along came Peter Gremps who bought the sawmill in 1833. Along with Lymon Daniels, they bought up more land and in 1838, platted it and dubbed their new village “Paw Paw” after the Paw Paw River. In 1836, the township was organized as “Lafayette” and in 1867 it finally adopted the name “Paw Paw” after the village. Fine, Paw Paw was named after the river, and the township after the village, but what's 'Paw Paw'? (Some of you already know this...)
PAW PAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio University#Valparaiso University#College Baseball#Wmu#Mac#Wkzo Am Fm
thevillagereporter.com

New Employee Signing Day At Spangler Candy Company

BRYAN, Ohio – Aiden Fenter of Bryan will graduate from Four County Career Center and Bryan High School on May 29. Two days later, Aiden will begin his career at Spangler Candy Company as a full-time Electrician Technician-Entry Level. To honor this impressive accomplishment, Spangler Candy Company held a...
BRYAN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Midland Daily News

Lake Michigan resort is state's quietest hotel

The last thing anyone wants when they stay the night in a hotel is noise and disruption, and depending on where you go and where you stay could play a role in the experience of your stay. Researchers at Mornings.co.uk looked into several hotels across the globe and crunched the...
SAUGATUCK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

They have been missing in Michigan the longest: 12 people last seen before 1970

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) is tracking 619 missing person cases in Michigan that date all the way back to 1958. According to NamUs, more than 600,000 people go missing in the United States every year. Many missing children and adults are quickly found, but tens of thousands remain missing for more than one year. Those are considered cold cases.
MICHIGAN STATE
fcnews.org

Busy summer planned at the Fulton County Fairgrounds

A host of events are planned for this summer at the Fulton County Fairgrounds north of Wauseon. Big events include the Midwest Geobash and the National Threshers Association reunion. But, the next event is this weekend. The Pinto Horse Association of Ohio will hold its summer warm up show this...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
Grand Rapids Business Journal

New mental health facility opens in West Michigan

A local behavioral health provider recently opened a new facility in response to a growing demand for care. Grand Rapids-based Sanford Behavioral Health on April 4 started to welcome patients to the new Sanford West Behavioral Health campus, at 15146 16th Ave. in Marne. The 100,000-square foot facility is on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy