GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Passengers have gone over five decades without train service to and from Green Bay. But Mayor Eric Genrich is optimistic that will soon change. "Expanding service from Milwaukee to Green Bay has been in the plans for a very long time with our state DOT, probably going back 20 or 30 years," he said.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO