California church shooting suspect ID'ed as 68-year-old Las Vegas man

May 16 (UPI) -- A suspect arrested in connection with a mass shooting at an Orange County, Calif., church Sunday has been identified as a 68-year-old man from Las Vegas.

David Chou was booked into jail on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder, Orange County Sheriff's Department officials said in a Twitter post.

Jail records show Chou is being held at the Orange County Intake Release Center in Santa Ana., Calif., on $1 million bail, the Orange County Register reported. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Chou was arrested after one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting spree at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., during a post-service lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church at the shared facility.

Authorities said all of those injured in the shooting are expected to survive. The victims included four Asian males ranging in age from 66 to 92 and an 86-year-old Asian female.

The shooting at the predominantly Asian church service prompted a massive police response, coming a day after a white supremacist opened fire inside a grocery store in a majority Black neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y.

Orange County Sheriff's Department Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told reporters during a Sunday evening press conference that the suspect was subdued by people at the church who tackled him and "hogtied" his legs with an extension cord.

They confiscated at least least two firearms from the shooter, he said.

"That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect," Hallock said. "They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities."

It remained unclear what connection Chou had to the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church.

Peggy Huang, a Yorba Linda, Calif., city councilwoman whose relatives attend the church, told the Register none of the churchgoers recognized Chou, although he reportedly told some attendees he had been there before.