ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

California church shooting suspect ID'ed as 68-year-old Las Vegas man

By Don Jacobson
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umQ9X_0ffzOvFr00

May 16 (UPI) -- A suspect arrested in connection with a mass shooting at an Orange County, Calif., church Sunday has been identified as a 68-year-old man from Las Vegas.

David Chou was booked into jail on one felony count of murder and five felony counts of attempted murder, Orange County Sheriff's Department officials said in a Twitter post.

Jail records show Chou is being held at the Orange County Intake Release Center in Santa Ana., Calif., on $1 million bail, the Orange County Register reported. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Chou was arrested after one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting spree at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., during a post-service lunch held by Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church at the shared facility.

Authorities said all of those injured in the shooting are expected to survive. The victims included four Asian males ranging in age from 66 to 92 and an 86-year-old Asian female.

The shooting at the predominantly Asian church service prompted a massive police response, coming a day after a white supremacist opened fire inside a grocery store in a majority Black neighborhood of Buffalo, N.Y.

Orange County Sheriff's Department Undersheriff Jeff Hallock told reporters during a Sunday evening press conference that the suspect was subdued by people at the church who tackled him and "hogtied" his legs with an extension cord.

They confiscated at least least two firearms from the shooter, he said.

"That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect," Hallock said. "They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities."

It remained unclear what connection Chou had to the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church.

Peggy Huang, a Yorba Linda, Calif., city councilwoman whose relatives attend the church, told the Register none of the churchgoers recognized Chou, although he reportedly told some attendees he had been there before.

Comments / 3

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Twin brothers charged in Cabazon outlet murder extradited to Riverside County

Twin brothers charged in connection with the murder of a Palm Springs resident during a hold-up outside an outlet mall in Cabazon have been extradited to Riverside County. Elijah Ray Burt, 19, and Emanuel Rick Burt, 19, were arrested in Las Vegas in late April. Elijah has been charged with murder while Emanuel is charged with conspiracy The post Twin brothers charged in Cabazon outlet murder extradited to Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yorba Linda, CA
City
Laguna Woods, CA
State
California State
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Ana, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Pandemic unemployment fraud ring ran by woman serving life in prison

A Corona woman serving a life sentence for helping murder her mother in 2001 was charged with leading a group that defrauded the state out of millions in unemployment insurance benefits. The Department of Justice charged 13 defendants, five of whom were arrested, for the scheme to use stolen identities and defraud California, out of $2 million, mostly in pandemic-related unemployment relief, and mostly in the second half of 2020. The indictment charges all defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, which can carry a maximum sentence of 30 years of prison.According to the indictment, they are alleged...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chou
KTVU FOX 2

California church shooting: 1 dead, 5 injured in Orange County

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. - One person was killed and at least four others were injured after a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, according to OCSD. One...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Church Service#Murder#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Twitter#Asian
KTLA

3 killed in suspected DUI crash in Granada Hills

Three people died late Saturday night after the vehicle they were in was struck by a driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, officials said. The crash happened on the 118 Freeway at the 405 interchange transition road just before midnight in Granada Hills. A Mercedes coupe driven by a Glendale man veered […]
GRANADA HILLS, CA
dailytitan.com

Chris Chuyen Vo pretrial rescheduled to Sept. 16

A pretrial hearing for Chris Chuyen Vo, a former Cal State Fullerton employee who is charged with the murder of Steven Shek Kueng Chan, has been rescheduled to Sept. 16. An email from the Official Court Reporter, Cinnamon Walters, said Vo was not present in court on Monday. T. Edward Welbourne represented Vo at the Superior Court in Santa Ana.
SANTA ANA, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Lake Mead murder mystery: Bodies found due to low water levels

BOULDER CITY, Nev. - There's a murder mystery at Lake Mead. The decades-long drought at America's biggest reservoir has dropped water levels so low that bodies are popping up. Lake Mead is behind the Hoover Dam and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip. As the lake dries up, it could help crack some very cold cases.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
358K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy