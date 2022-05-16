ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois ranks in the Top 10 of states with highest gas prices

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.48 as of Monday morning.

The most expensive state for gas in California, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $5.98 on average. The least expensive state for gas was Kansas, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $3.98 on average.

There are only three states with gas under $4.00 per gallon on average: Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Colorado’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel ranks as one of the 10 cheapest in the country.

Here are the 10 cheapest states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. Kansas : $3.98
  2. Georgia : $3.99
  3. Oklahoma : $3.99
  4. Missouri : $4.05
  5. Arkansas : $4.05
  6. Mississippi : $4.07
  7. Nebraska : $4.09
  8. Minnesota : $4.10
  9. North Dakota : $4.11
  10. Colorado : $4.11

Here are the 10 most expensive states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. California : $5.98
  2. Hawaii: $5.31
  3. Nevada : $5.17
  4. Washington : $5.03
  5. Oregon : $4.99
  6. Alaska : $4.88
  7. District of Columbia : $4.83
  8. Illinois : $4.82
  9. New York : $4.75
  10. Arizona : $4.75

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel on this day last year was $3.04, which is $1.44 less than today’s average of $4.48 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Denver, CO
Q985

Illinois Could Be In Store For A Miserable Summer If Blackouts Happen

Illinois' summer season can be brutal. The heat and the humidity can really stink, especially if your deodorant controlling that stank. During the summer months, the average high temperature in Illinois is the high-80s. When the temp exceeds that 90-degree mark, and you factor in humidity, you're talking about dangerous heat.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Possible summertime rolling blackouts a concern for Illinois manufacturers

(The Center Square) – A leading advocate for Illinois manufacturers is worried about price hikes and energy shortages this summer and into the future. “There is going to be a capacity shortage and we’ve seen warnings from utilities and regional grid operators talking about potentially rolling brownouts as soon as this summer,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Early voting begins, university wants ban on word ‘obesity,’ honoring crossing guards

While Illinois’ primary election will be Tuesday, June 28, the option to vote early is under way. By Illinois law, voters can cast their ballots at locations established by local election authorities beginning 40 days before the election. If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do so online on the Illinois State Board of Elections website.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC News

Facebook checks for $397 hit Illinois bank accounts

The benefits of internet privacy laws can sometimes be hard to grasp: With the right regulations, users can sometimes have a vague reassurance that advertisers or the government can’t snoop as easily on their personal information. But this week, residents of Illinois have been getting a more tangible benefit:...
ILLINOIS STATE
