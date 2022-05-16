ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannes Chief Thierry Fremaux Denies Festival Is Censoring the Press

By Elsa Keslassy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCannes Film Festival’s chief Thierry Fremaux didn’t just have to field questions about Russia and the dearth of female directors at the fest during his meeting with journalists on Monday afternoon. He also had to address a claim that the festival is attempting to censor the press — and confirmed that...

