Emporia City Commissioners have a pair of jampacked agendas ahead of them for their upcoming action and study sessions Wednesday. As part of their action agenda, commissioners may adopt commission strategic planning goals and an extension of a memorandum of understanding with Birds Rider Inc. for the city’s sidewalk scooter program. Commissioners will also consider four ordinances for the rezoning of property at 224 E. 6th Ave. and 1116 Constitution from high density residential to general commercial and 1104 Burns Street from low-density residential to medium-density residential.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO