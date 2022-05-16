Former Gamecocks defensive lineman lands at ACC school

One former South Carolina defender has found a new home.

Ex-Gamecocks defensive lineman Devontae Davis announced on Monday via Twitter that he will conclude his career at Virginia.

He chose UVa after also visiting Washington, Marshall and Connecticut, per Jacquie Franciulli of Wahoos 247.

Davis appeared in nine games at USC after a standout junior college career at Georgia Military College. He finished his time in Columbia with four tackles and 0.5 tackles for a loss.

The former South Carolina defender will head to Charlottesville and join former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who landed the Cavaliers’ head coaching job following the departure of Bronco Mendenhall.

Elliott, a California native, had spent his entire playing and coaching career in South Carolina prior to earning his first head coaching gig. He played his college ball as a walk-on at Clemson prior to assistant coaching stops at South Carolina State, Furman and his alma mater.

With his move, Davis becomes the seventh former Gamecock to find his next home. He’s also one of just three players to leave the program to ultimately land at another Power Five school — joining quarterback Jason Brown (Virginia Tech) and linebacker Kolbe Fields (LSU).

It’s expected that receiver/tight end E.J. Jenkins will land at a Power Five program, though he has yet to publicly announce a decision. Jenkins received a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction last week that he would end up at Georgia Tech.

Of the 17 South Carolina players to enter the transfer portal, 10 have yet to make a public decision on where they will play next.

GAMECOCKS HEADING TO THE TRANSFER PORTAL

April 30: Sam Reynolds, WR

April 29: Trey Adkins, WR

April 29: Jazston Turnetine, OL

April 20: Rico Powers, WR

April 19: Will Rogers, DL

April 18: Eric Shaw, WR

April 18: Devontae Davis, DL — Virginia

April 18: Keem Green, DL

April 18: E.J. Jenkins, WR/TE

Jan. 24: Kolbe Fields, LB — LSU

Dec. 15: Keveon Mullins, TE — Jackson State

Dec. 15: Jason Brown, QB — Virginia Tech

Dec. 12: Vincent Murphy, OL — Western Kentucky

Dec. 12: Connor Jordan, QB

Dec. 8: Dominick Hill, DB — Temple

Dec. 6: Jahmar Brown, LB/S — Coastal Carolina

Nov. 30: Ger-Cari Caldwell, WR