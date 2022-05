As a Gen Zer with teenage brothers and cousins and an older sister in her '30s, I feel like I've got a front row view to the inner happenings of both generations. With one family hangout, I can figure out where my sister is shopping and how it compared to where my brother and cousins are making their purchases. As a Gen Z girl myself, I obviously pay attention to the younger generation more, and it seems like both the fashion and beauty industry are shifting their eyes away from the millennial-only viewpoint to what the new generation wants in a product. This could mean entirely new brands coming to fruition, old brands revamping or creating entirely different lines in their company to meet the Gen-Z standard.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO