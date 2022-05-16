ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

Robert Stephens, 96; no service

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Howard Stephens, 96, New Bern NC, formerly of Beaufort, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. He was born October 2, 1925, in Chicago, IL to Burrett H. Stephens and Anna Pierson Stephens. He and his family moved to Beaufort, NC in 1932. He grew up in the...

Alfred "Shugey" Hopkins, 86, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. Shugey worked as a electrician by trade and was a US Army Veteran that loved his country deeply. He was married for over 58 years to the love of his life Sally. He loved to tell jokes and make people laugh. Some of his favorite pastimes were clamming, fishing, shrimping, and anything on the water.
Comments / 0

