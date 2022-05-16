ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Pulmonologist, team offer post-COVID clinic at MCHS

Medical Center Hospital, 500 W 4th St, Odessa.

A local pulmonologist, Dr. Khavar Dar, and his team are operating a post-COVID clinic at Medical Center Health System to help patients who have contracted COVID-19 and are dealing with lingering after effects.

Dar and his team are hosting the clinic at the Wheatley Stewart Medical Pavilion on the MCHS campus.

As a pulmonologist, Dar is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, carries a subspecialty in Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease. He has treated many COVID patients during and post-infection. Many patients who have contracted COVID continue to struggle with symptoms, even after infection, including: headaches, joint pain, cough, shortness of breath, “brain fog”, heart palpitations, chest pain, skin issues, and more, a news release said.

Appointments are mandatory to be seen. Call 432-332-5557 to make an appointment.

All insurances are accepted and affordable prices will be made available for those who do not have insurance.

