Gillis, Leech and Kyle head the list of Character Counts! essay contest winners

CHESTERTOWN — Jaiden Gillis of Henry Highland Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown, Brinley Leech of Kent School and Ezra Kyle of Kent County High School are the overall age-group winners in the 2022 Character Counts! Kent County essay contest.

The first-, second- and third-place winners in grades 2 through 12 were recognized at the annual awards ceremony April 6 that returned in person to Washington College after a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also recognized was George Best as volunteer of the year.

More than 600 essays were submitted in the contest that is open to all students in Kent County, in public and private schools.

Students were asked to write about any of the six pillars of character — trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship — and the role these pillars play in their lives.

This year, students wrote about responsibility; what it means to be a person of character; the importance of showing others you care; trustworthiness; and on making tough decisions and choices, and their consequences.

“We received a number of essays on citizenship and how volunteering, community service and random acts of kindness are important in every community,” said Deeann Jones, executive director of Character Counts! Kent County.

“As always,” she added, “these essays were incredibly heartfelt, thoughtful and honest.”

Essays initially were reviewed by teachers and administrators in each of the schools. From there, about 150 essays were sent to the Character Counts! Kent County advisory board to be judged.

Essays were judged on content, structure, spelling and grammar.

Cash prizes were awarded to the top three place-finishers in each grade level. Teachers of the first-place winners also received cash prizes.

The top three place-finishers in each grade are listed here. As asterisk designates repeat winners.

Elementary School

Second grade: Jaiden Gillis of H.H. Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown, first; Amanda Revilla of HHGES, second; and Dominic Nawrocki of HHGES, third.

Third grade: *Brayden Brown of HHGES, first; Isabella Tinelli of HHGES, second; and Francesca Genovese of Chestertown Christian Academy, third.

Fourth grade: Charlie Hickman of HHGES, first; Harper Speck of Galena Elementary School, second; and Cecilia Smith of Kent School, third.

Fifth grade: Ava Santos of Rock Hall Elementary School, first; Clay Fleetwood of Kent School, second; and *Braxton Murray of HHGES, third.

Gillis is the overall winner at the elementary level. His teacher is Kacey Coleman.

Middle School

Sixth grade: Brinley Leech of Kent School, first; Micah Baugher of CCA, second; and *Kato Swanson of Kent County Middle School, third.

Seventh grade: Justin Rose of CCA, first; and Madelyn Hopwood of CCA, second.

Eighth grade: *Alden Swanson of KCMS, first; Naomi Freeman of CCA, second; and Lily Miller of CCA, third.

Leech is the overall winner at the middle school level. Her teacher is Julia Gross.

High School

Ninth grade: Kate Cannon of Kent County High School, first; Lexi Ridings of CCA, second; and Taylor Walls of KCHS, third.

10th grade: *Grace Lindsay of KCHS, first; and Melissa Landon of KCHS, second.

11th grade: Ezra Kyle of KCHS, first; *Chelsea Bender of KCHS, second; and Alexandra Miller of KCHS, third.

12th grade: *Luke Curran of KCHS, first; *Nickolas Jones of KCHS, second; and Keira McColigan of KCHS, third.

Kyle is the overall winner at the high school level. His teacher is Christine Fletcher.