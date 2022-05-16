ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covelo, CA

Woman Thrown Off A Horse in Covelo—Medical Rescue Underway

By Matt LaFever
mendofever.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn air ambulance responded to Round Valley after reports emerged of a 31-year-old woman being thrown from a horse and...

mendofever.com

mendofever.com

[UPDATES] Medical Building Burning on Ukiah’s South Dora Street

Scanner traffic beginning around 11:00 p.m. indicated dispatch had received reports of a commercial structure fire at 1101 South Dora Street. The reporting party said the roof of the NorCal Dermatology Building was smoking and on fire. The Incident Commander reported it is a “working structure fire, well-involved.”. UPDATE...
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Lucerne man arrested for causing Wednesday wildfire

LUCERNE, Calif. — A Lucerne man who was squatting on private property in the paper subdivision area above Lucerne has been arrested for causing a wildland fire on Wednesday afternoon. Cal Fire said its law enforcement officers arrested Robert John Moore for starting the Robinson fire due to a...
LUCERNE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Dies After Yuba City Hit-And-Run; Police Still Looking For Driver

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A woman has died after she was struck by a car in Yuba City on Thursday morning – and officers are still trying to find the driver. Yuba City police say, a little before 6 a.m., a woman who was trying to cross Garden Highway near Del Monte Avenue was struck by a vehicle. The driver didn’t stop, officers say, and was last seen headed south on Garden Highway. First responders rushed the woman who was struck to Adventist Rideout Hospital, but Yuba City police say she has since died. The name of the woman has not been released at this point in the investigation. Evidence found at the scene, as well as surveillance video, has led investigators to identify the suspect’s car as a 2009-2012 Honda coupe. The car will have noticeable damage to its right side, police say.  
YUBA CITY, CA
North Coast Journal

Arcata Man Dies After Being Struck on 101

A 59-year-old Arcata man died after being hit by a car in the early morning hours of May 14 while he was reportedly walking within the lanes of U.S. Highway 101 just north of the Indianola Cuttoff. According to the California Highway Patrol, Troy Rassbach was struck just after 3:30...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Safety Corridor Early Saturday Morning Was Walking in the Southbound Lanes, CHP Says

On 05-14-2022, at approximately 3:32 AM, the CHP Humboldt Communication Center (HCC) received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash on US-101 Southbound, north of Indianola Cutoff. Based on CHP’s preliminary investigation, it appears this crash occurred when 59-year-old Troy Rassbach of Arcata CA, was walking within the lanes of US-101 Southbound and was struck by a 2010 Honda Pilot driven by 44-year-old Stephanie Mellen of Eureka. Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and rendered aid to Mr. Rassbach. However, despite the efforts of medical personnel, Mr. Rassbach succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Truck crashes into Redding home; DUI not believed to be a factor

REDDING, Calif. — A Redding home suffered severe damages Wednesday evening after an uncontrolled truck crashed right into it. On May 18 at around 6:57 p.m., a white Chevy Silverado crashed into the side of a house on Cherwell Court in Redding. The driver told Redding Police Department (RPD) that he accidently hit the gas instead of the brakes while coming down the street, resulting in him losing control of the vehicle.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stop forward progress of fire off Highway 70

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A privately owned water truck caught on fire and spread to vegetation in the area of Highway 70 and Table Mountain Boulevard on Wednesday, according to CAL FIRE Butte County. Firefighters said the forward progress of the fire had been stopped shortly before 2 p.m.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Firefighters contain small wildland fire in Lucerne

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — A small wildland fire was contained in the hills above Lucerne on Wednesday afternoon. The Robinson fire was first reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. along Robinson Road. At the time of initial dispatch the fire was a quarter-acre but later was reported to have grown...
LUCERNE, CA
Field & Stream

Mountain Lion Attacks Hiker—and Her Dog—in California

A hiker in northern California has her dog and an intrepid motorist to thank for her life, after being attacked by a mountain lion. The attack happened when Erin Wilson and her 50-pound Belgian Malinois went for a walk near Big Bar along the Trinity River, four hours northwest of Sacramento.
mendofever.com

Masked Suspects Fire Handguns During Armed Robbery in Cloverdale

Scanner traffic beginning at approximately 9:50 p.m. indicated an armed robbery occurred at the Quikstop Gas Station in Cloverdale. The suspects were described as two individuals, both wearing black masks and hoodies, who entered the convenience store and fired handguns while conducting the armed robbery. The vehicle associated with the...
CLOVERDALE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Canyon Road reopens in Redding after crash

UPDATE 9:50 a.m. - The Redding Police Department said the road reopened at 9:30 a.m. REDDING, Calif. - First responders are at the scene of a crash on Canyon Road at Valley View Road in Redding. The Redding Police Department says there are minor injuries and the road is currently...
REDDING, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Adult Day Care Damaged in Fire

A residential care home is damaged after a fire late last night. Crews responded to the building on the 2000 block of Guerneville Road just before 10:30 after hearing an audible alarm. The facility is only used during the day for people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and wasn’t occupied at the time. Firefighters were able to put out the fire within 15 minutes. Investigators determined the cause was electrical and accidental. The fire caused about $50-thousand in damages.
SANTA ROSA, CA
kymkemp.com

actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain vegetation fire at Redding homeless camp

REDDING, Calif. - Redding firefighters extinguished a vegetation fire at a homeless camp Wednesday morning, according to the Redding Fire Department. The fire was reported at 5:15 a.m. in the area of Linden Avenue. Firefighters said the homeless camp burned and spread to about ½ acre of vegetation. Crews...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Transient fire burns within 30 feet of homes along Lindo Channel

CHICO, Calif. - An early morning fire in the Lindo Channel in Chico burned within a few feet of nearby homes. The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the Lindo Channel, along Reed Park Drive just off Macdonald Avenue and the Esplanade. Neighbors told Action News Now...
CHICO, CA
mendofever.com

Single Vehicle Overturns on North End of the Willits Bypass

As of 3:10 p.m., scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a single vehicle has overturned on the north end of the Willits Bypass on Highway 101. The vehicle reportedly flipped over and came to rest in the southbound lane against the embankment. The Incident...
WILLITS, CA

