The Wisconsin Badgers softball team is getting ready for their opening game of the NCAA Tournament against Georgia Tech at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Friday at 1 p.m. CT (ESPNU), so we thought it would be a good idea to compile some information on the Yellow Jackets. While doing that it struck us...why don’t we also compile some info on the Gators and the Golden Griffins, whom the Badgers may play in the double-elimination opening round of the tourney.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO