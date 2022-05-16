ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Traveling? Kansas is the cheapest for gallon of gas

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N6kBw_0ffzLqsR00

Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.48 on Monday morning.

California is the most expensive state for gas, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $5.98. The least expensive state for gas was Kansas, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $3.98.

There are only three states with gas under $4.00 per gallon on average: Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Here are the 10 cheapest states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. Kansas : $3.98
  2. Georgia : $3.99
  3. Oklahoma : $3.99
  4. Missouri : $4.05
  5. Arkansas : $4.05
  6. Mississippi : $4.07
  7. Nebraska : $4.09
  8. Minnesota : $4.10
  9. North Dakota : $4.11
  10. Colorado : $4.11

Here are the 10 most expensive states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. California : $5.98
  2. Hawaii: $5.31
  3. Nevada : $5.17
  4. Washington : $5.03
  5. Oregon : $4.99
  6. Alaska : $4.88
  7. District of Columbia : $4.83
  8. Illinois : $4.82
  9. New York : $4.75
  10. Arizona : $4.75

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel on this day last year was $3.04, which is $1.44 less than today’s average of $4.48 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Kansas Wheat Tour 2022, Day 1

About 83 people from 24 U.S. states plus Mexico and Canada, traveled in 20 cars on six routes between Manhattan and Colby, Kan., Tuesday, stopping at wheat fields every 15-20 miles along the routes, as part of the Wheat Quality Council’s 64th Annual Hard Winter Wheat Evaluation Tour. About...
COLBY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
State
California State
City
Washington, KS
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Nebraska State
progressivegrocer.com

Gatik Expanding Operations to Kansas

Autonomous-vehicle provider Gatik will expand operations to Kansas following the signing of Senate Bill 313 into law by Gov. Laura Kelly. According to the company, the law enables the deployment of fully autonomous trucks on public roads in the state, paving the way for improved road safety, increased product flow, lower costs and higher asset use on the supply chain.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas unemployment at 2.4% in April

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The unemployment rate for Kansas remained the same from March. According to the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.4% in April. It is a decrease from 3.5% in April 2021. Seasonally adjusted job estimates for Kansas indicate total nonfarm payroll […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Columbia#Nexstar Media Inc
KSN News

Haboob rolls over southwest Kansas

MORTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A community in southwest Kansas got to experience something that is usually associated with deserts and the American southwest — a haboob. Haboobs are giant dust storms. The National Weather Service said haboobs occur due to thunderstorm outflow winds. The strong winds pick up and carry dust, reducing visibility. On […]
MORTON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
farmtalknews.com

Well-known lifelong Kansas leader is actually a cowboy

Perhaps more often recognized as a political and financial leader, being a cowboy remains closest to his heart. “I’ve had lots of great experiences, met many good people, cowboys were the greatest of all,” Dave Owen declared. The retired Lenexa man served as Kansas lieutenant governor, worked for...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Weather service confirms weak tornadoes in Kansas, Nebraska

GOODLAND, Kan. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a series of weak tornadoes across rural parts of northwestern Kansas and a county in southwestern Nebraska along the Kansas line. The tornadoes hit Tuesday afternoon as a line of storms moved across the Plains. Spotters and video confirmed...
GOODLAND, KS
KSN News

18 new COVID-19 deaths in Kansas, 76 hospitalizations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say COVID-19 continues to claim lives in Kansas. So far in May, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports that 18 people have died. However, the seven-day rolling average of deaths remains at one. The KDHE has also linked some previous deaths to COVID-19. Since Friday, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Title 42 must remain in place, judge rules

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A federal judge in Louisiana ruled Friday that the Biden administration must continue expelling migrants at the border under Title 42. Invoked at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Title 42 has allowed U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to immediately […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KSN News

KSN News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy