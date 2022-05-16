ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Republicans see chance to unseat Democratic AG

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Republicans think they have a chance this year to unseat appointed Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta.

But first they must hash out which challenger has the best chance.

Two Republicans are campaigning in the June 7 primary.

But so is Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who gave up her Republican affiliation four years ago and is running as an independent.

The GOP hopes a tough-on-crime message will resonate with voters.

The state Republican Party endorsed former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman.

Also running as a Republican is Eric Early, who was lead legal counsel for the unsuccessful effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

