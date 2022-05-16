ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

York man connected to 2021 shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJlXx_0ffzLeWx00

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York man has been arrested for his connection to a 2021 shooting in the 200 block of East Poplar Street.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Christian Galarza-Rodriguez, 37, has been charged with Criminal Homicide following an investigation into the shooting conducted by the York City Police Department. Attempts to find him were initially unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Forced was asked to apprehend him.

Galarza-Rodriguez was arrested by the task force on Monday, May 16, without incident in York. Hw was turned over to York County Sherrif’s Office for processing and arraignment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 2

Related
abc27 News

Lancaster police identify suspect in shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Criminal Investigation Division of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police has identified a suspect in a shooting that happened on Tuesday, May 17 near South Queen and Andrew Streets. According to the Bureau of Police, Detective Adam Flurry, who is leading the investigation in this case, has identified 19-year-old Shymir […]
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

One critically injured in afternoon shooting in Harrisburg, officials say

Dauphin County, PA — According to officials with the City of Harrisburg, one man was critically injured in a shooting in Harrisburg, Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:00PM at Thomas and Market Streets. Officials say the man is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. He is expected to recover, police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Armed and dangerous homicide suspect in Sunbury still on the loose

Sunbury, Pa. -- A man involved in a fatal shooting Thursday in Sunbury is now on the run and is considered armed and dangerous. Chief Brad Hare of Sunbury Police Department said during a press conference Thursday night that a homicide charge is being filed against the suspect, Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru. Police were searching for Uhuru on Snydertown Road near Elysburg as of Thursday night. Hare urged the public to be cautious if traveling through the Sunbury area. ...
SUNBURY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. woman was stabbed to death, coroner says

A 32-year-old woman whose death is being investigated as a homicide was fatally stabbed, the York County Coroner’s Office said. After a Thursday morning autopsy, Coroner Pamela Gay ruled the cause of death for Tamarra Deloache, of York, was “sharp force injuries.”. York City police said Deloache was...
YORK, PA
wdac.com

Suspect Sought In Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER – Authorities in Lancaster are searching for a man suspected in the shooting of two people on Tuesday evening in the area of S. Queen and Andrew Streets. Responding officers found an adult male and a juvenile, both from Lancaster, with gunshot wounds. The victims were immediately provided medical treatment. Investigators have charged 19-year-old Shymir Brown of Lancaster with criminal attempt to commit homicide, firearms carried without a license, reckless driving, and other charges. A warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster City Police at 717 735-3301. Information can be provided anonymously.
LANCASTER, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police ID Suspect in Deadly Shooting Outside Pa. Target

Police have identified and are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in a botched drug deal that led to a robbery and deadly shooting outside a Northampton County Target store last year. On August 8, 2021, 20-year-old Elijah Johnson and 22-year-old Jayzell Sanders were inside a car...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#U S Marshals#Violent Crime#Whtm#Criminal Homicide
abc27.com

State Police release new details in fatal Lancaster County crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County have released new details regarding an April fatal accident. State Police say a 2013 Ford Econoline E350 van was traveling south on Noble Road on the afternoon of April 28. A 2017 Toyota RAV4 was stopped at a stop sign on Street Road at the Noble Road intersection and entered in the way of the Ford.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Lebanon man indicted on firearm charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on May 18 that 28-year-old Luis Rodriguez-Pagan of Lebanon was indicted for firearm charges. The indictment alleges that Rodriguez-Pagan purchased eight handguns and falsely claimed that they were for himself. The purchases occurred in Dauphin and Lebanon Counties between […]
LEBANON, PA
WBRE

Lycoming County victim scammed out of $91K

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a woman from Woodward Township lost over $91,000 to scammers between November 2021 and May 2022. Authorities say that a 69-year-old woman was contacted by unknown scammers who told her that she had $2.5 million in an account. The scammers then told her that […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27 News

York City Police investigating overnight homicide

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a death that occurred around midnight on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the York City Police Department, police were dispatched to an address on the first block of State Street, where they found a deceased 32-year-old woman. Detectives are investigating the death as a […]
YORK, PA
WTAJ

Dealer busted with meth following 11 other arrests, police say

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people from Altoona are behind bars after parole officers found drugs in a home, noting that one of them had been convicted 11 other times since 2007 for dealing. On Wednesday, May 18, parole officers found suspected THC wax, a scale, 59 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a stun […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy