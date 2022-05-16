York man connected to 2021 shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York man has been arrested for his connection to a 2021 shooting in the 200 block of East Poplar Street.

Christian Galarza-Rodriguez, 37, has been charged with Criminal Homicide following an investigation into the shooting conducted by the York City Police Department. Attempts to find him were initially unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Forced was asked to apprehend him.

Galarza-Rodriguez was arrested by the task force on Monday, May 16, without incident in York. Hw was turned over to York County Sherrif’s Office for processing and arraignment.

