This week’s episode of Top Chef marks the end of the show’s time in Houston, but it went out with a bang by giving us the Gulf Coast seafood challenge the season needed. Instead of a Quickfire, the chefs go fishing in the Gulf of Mexico to collect the proteins for a seafood-themed Elimination Challenge with guest judges Daniel Boulud and Top Chef Chicago winner Stephanie Izard. Tasked with creating two different preparations for a table of seven diners in only two-and-a-half hours, some of the cheftestants rise to the occasion while two of the season’s strongest competitors wilt under the pressure.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO